Dave Grohl Spotted in the Audience at AC/DC Show Rocking Devil Horns

Dave Grohl was seen rocking out with concertgoers at AC/DC’s show on September 17 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

The Foo Fighters guitarist, who was decked out with a set of AC/DC devil horns, caught the eye of actress Greice Santo, who posted the video below. Santo told Alternative Nation, “To see one of my favorite artists Dave Grohl, who played with the legendary Nirvana and now with his own kick-ass band the Foo Fighters, rocking out to AC/DC fronted by Axl Rose, you can’t have a better concert experience than that!

“We were all going crazy seeing how another rock star like Dave Grohl was a fan just like us, sitting right near us with his lit devil horns on and singing every song. That was one of the coolest experiences we ever had and I can speak for all of us!”

Grohl certainly could have had any seat in the house he wanted or a prime backstage spot. For one thing, he’s Dave Grohl. But fans will also recall that after AC/DC singer Axl Rose busted his foot last April, Grohl loaned him the guitar-studded throne he used after he broke his leg at Foo Fighters’ show in Gothenburg, Sweden, on June 12, 2015.In related news, musician Damien Curry recently said Grohl is at work on a new album. Curry ran into Grohl in Los Angeles and posted a photo of the two on his Instagram.

“Not a bad way to start the day,” Curry wrote. “I don’t ever really care too much for ‘famous’ musicians, but my close friends know how gangster I am about Nirvana and this guy!

“Dave Grohl talked about our kids, his new record, producing... man... what a kool kat. The 12 year old in me just lost his shit.”

It’s not known if Grohl is working on a solo record or one with Foo Fighters. At last report, the band is on hiatus while recovering from last year’s lengthy tour.