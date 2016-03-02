David Lee Roth's New Solo Single Sparks Van Halen Rumors

(Image credit: Chris McKay/Getty Images)

Late last month, Van Halen singer David Lee Roth premiered his new solo single, "Ain't No Christmas," on his online radio show, The Roth Show.

The bluesy, sparse acoustic tune—which features an electric guitar solo toward the end of the track—has sparked online rumors, mostly because of this lyric:

"Quittin’ while you’re ahead ain’t quittin’, and I’m quittin'."

Has Roth quit Van Halen? The gang over at the Van Halen News Desk posed the question to Roth's management, who replied, "It's poetry. It has nothing to do with Van Halen."

A few days later, however, Roth took to his Twitter feed to post the following message: "On second thought, if all work is autobiographic, maybe this song is about Van Halen."

That's all we know at the moment, so we'll leave it at that. Be sure to check out Roth's "Ain't No Christmas" below.