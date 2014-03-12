Deep Purple Release Promo Video for Remastered 'Made in Japan' CD/DVD

Deep Purple have released a promo video for the upcoming deluxe reissue of their classic 1972 (U.K.) and 1973 (U.S.) live album, Made in Japan.

The album, which will be released May 19, will include previously unseen footage on DVD, bonus material and mixes, memorabilia and a hardback book. It's available for pre-order here.

The album was recorded live over three nights — August 15 to 17, 1972 — at Festival Hall, Osaka and Budokan, Tokyo. Four of the tracks come from the band's 1972 Machine Head album.

It features what many consider the classic Deep Purple lineup — Ian Gillan (vocals), Ritchie Blackmore (guitars), Roger Glover (bass), Jon Lord (organ) and Ian Paice (drums).

Originally recorded only for the Japanese market, the album has since become seen as one of Deep Purple's seminal albums and one of the greatest live albums of all time.

The Made in Japan formats are: