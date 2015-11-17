Devil You Know Premiere "Consume the Damned" Playthrough Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere a new Devil You Know playthrough video featuring guitarist Francesco Artusato, who is profiled in the all-new Holiday 2015 issue of Guitar World.

The song, “Consume the Damned,” is from Devil You Know's new album, They Bleed Red, which was released November 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Produced by Josh Wilbur (Avenged Sevenfold, Lamb Of God, Killer Be Killed), They Bleed Red is a breakneck-paced trip through Devil You Know’s broken psyche, struggles with anxiety and triumph against adversity, all laid upon a foundation of high-level artistic achievement and vitriolic full-throttle heavy metal fury.

Devil You Know features Howard Jones (vocals), Francesco Artusato (guitars), John Sankey (drums) and Ryan Wombacher (bass/backing vocals).

Look for Devil You Know on tour alongside Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach across Europe through November 28.

