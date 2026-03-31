“His legacy will live on through the instruments he created”: Doug Irwin, legendary maker of Jerry Garcia’s record-shattering Tiger and Wolf guitars, dies aged 76

Doug Irwin, the legendary guitar maker who built instruments for Jerry Garcia, died at the age of 76 over the weekend (March 27), it has been confirmed.

A statement posted to the Irwin Guitars Facebook channel paid tribute to the visionary luthier, writing, “Today we remember and honor Douglas Leo Irwin.”

“Doug was a master craftsman, a visionary, and someone who dedicated his life to his work,” it continued. “His guitars were never just instruments, they were built with intention, precision, and soul, becoming part of the music and the artists who played them.

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“To his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, Doug was more than his work. He was a presence, a character, and someone whose impact reached far beyond words.

“His legacy will live on through the instruments he created and the music they helped bring to life. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace, Doug.”

Posted by IrwinGuitars on

A boundary-pushing luthier whose own penchant for the unconventional made him a perfect collaborator for Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Irwin spent time working with Alembic, before eventually branching out under his own banner to create his daring custom guitars.

It was during his Alembic days that Irwin first crossed paths with Garcia, who bought the Eagle – one of Irwin’s early Alembic builds – on the spot for $850 in 1972.

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Impressed by how it played, Garcia asked Irwin to customize another guitar for him – a guitar that would eventually become the legendary Wolf guitar. Loaded with an abundance of electronics and concocted from an obscure melting pot of tonewoods, it became one of Garcia’s most iconic instruments, selling at auction in 2017 for $1,900,000.

(Image credit: Guernsey's)

That wasn’t the only guitar that Irwin built for Garcia, though, nor was the Wolf the only Irwin Guitar model to make big bucks at auction.

Immediately after receiving the Wolf, Garcia asked Irwin to build him another, and told him to make it the way he thought best, regardless of cost. Six years later, the Tiger hit the stage for the first time, and began its decades-long partnership with the guitar hero.

Irwin’s second creation for Garcia became the Grateful Dead guitarist’s main player, noted for its ultra-heavy, ultra-premium composition and the wealth of onboard controls that gave Garcia an absurd array of tones that he used in his jam band.

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Such was the cultural and musical impact of the Tiger, it became one of the most expensive guitars of all time when it sold for $11.5 million at the Jim Irsay Collection auction earlier this month.

However, as per the Jerry Garcia website, Irwin’s masterpiece was the Rosebud – an evolution of the Wolf that featured onboard MIDI. There was also the Wolf Jr. – a headless sibling to the OG Wolf – bringing the total number of guitars Irwin made for Garcia to five.

In a press release shared with Guitar World by Irwin's daughter, a statement reads, “As the family begins the process of honoring my father’s life, our priority is ensuring his artistic legacy and historical archives are preserved with the respect due to his monumental contributions to American music.”