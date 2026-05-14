“None of it sat well with him. The further we went into rock, the less he liked it”: When the Eagles’ founding guitarist knew it was time to leave
Bernie Leadon left the band amid a changing lineup and creative differences
The Eagles has been the home to a handful of guitar greats – but the introduction of one such player into the mix helped spell the end for one of the band’s founding members.
The mid-1970s was a transitional period for the Eagles, who, after dropping their first two records – Eagles and Desperado – began to embrace a harder-leaning rock edge in a quest to be the biggest band on the planet.
To help, Don Henley and co recruited Don Felder – a hotshot young player who at the time had been touring with David Blue and Crosby & Nash.
However, his arrival helped speed up the existing creative tensions between the band and their founding guitarist, Bernie Leadon. When this sound became the priority, he knew his days were numbered.
“Felder was a really great guitar player, but when he joined, I could see the writing on the wall for me,” Leadon remembered in the new issue of Guitar World. “I thought, if I’m going to leave, better that a friend of mine gets the gig.”
Felder’s appointment coincided with the Eagles wanting to push their rock sound to the limit. And, speaking to Guitar World, Henley and producer Billy Szymczyk recalled how it led to Leadon’s departure.
“None of it sat well with Bernie,” Szymczyk says of the band’s new direction. “The further we went into rock, the less he liked it.”
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Leadon stuck around for 1975’s One of These Nights, but it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing in the studio.
The friction between Leadon and the band was apparent. Szymczyk recalls asking Leadon one day what he thought of a take of One of These Nights. Leadon replied, “I think I’m going to go surfing.”
Things famously came to a head between Leadon and the band when, while backstage one night at the Orange Bowl in 1975, Leadon poured a beer over Glenn Frey’s head and walked out.
In the wake of Leadon’s departure, the Eagles hired Joe Walsh. He was, as both Henley and Szymczyk admit, a far better fit for the band, and the perfect companion for Felder’s high-octane rock style.
“For starters, things got louder,” Henley says of Walsh’s appointment. “Joe, being a bona fide rock ’n’ roll guitar slinger, was the perfect foil for Don Felder. They propelled one another in a friendly-but-competitive sort of way. We had upped our horsepower.
“This is not to take anything away from Bernie, who was – and still is – a highly skilled musician.”
“As we got into Hotel California, it was like, ‘This is a match made in heaven,’” Szymczyk adds. “The friction with Bernie was gone, and it was replaced with somebody that could just blister with a forceful edge.”
Head over to Magazines Direct to subscribe to Guitar World. The latest issue features a deep dive into 50 years of the Eagles, as well as interviews with Michael Angelo Batio and Jerry Cantrell.
Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.
When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.
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