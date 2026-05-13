“You’ll see the return of some of our most iconic products from the past”: The metal amp brand beloved by Dimebag Darrell, Kirk Hammett and Scott Ian is on the cusp of making a comeback
The once-giant amp firm has quietly reignited its product development in recent years
Randall Amps is readying its “next generation” of gear after an extended period of inactivity.
The classic metal amp brand – which has been championed and beloved by the likes of Kirk Hammett, Dimebag Darrell, and Scott Ian, among others, over the decades – has faded into the background in recent years.
Randall was a major player in the 1980s and 1990s, and Mike Fortin was hired in 2011 to make new signature amps for Hammett and Ian. But since his departure circa 2016, the amp-building heavyweights have had a diminishing presence.
Posting on its newly revived Instagram page, the firm is talking up an exciting second coming.
“To the Randall family, thank you for your continued support, loyalty, and patience over the past few years as we reignite our product development and production efforts,” the statement reads.
“In the coming weeks, you'll begin to see many of our recent models become available again, followed by the return of some of the most iconic Randall products from the past – all delivering the signature high-gain Randall tone you know and love.
“As we shape the next generation of Randall gear, your feedback and support continue to motivate and inspire us,” it adds. “Stay tuned, this is only the beginning.”
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Hammett’s latest signature head, the KH103, arrived in 2015, so a successor seems like an obvious choice, as do potential collaborations with Scott Ian and another Randall champion, Kirk Weinstein.
The post also hints at the revival of classic models, so could we see the return of the RG100ES and Century 200 heads used by Dimebag? Or the O.G. Warhead that the Pantera guitar great played? It remains to be seen.
Aa recent (ish) Instagram post also hints at a very different signature release being on the horizon.
The first post on its refreshed social page, 10 weeks ago, featured Dimebag’s signature guitar, the Dean Razorback, leaning against a Randall cab.
“Working on a tribute to the man who started it all for me as a musician,” the caption read. Following that were a trio of posts that confirmed the firm was back “back and louder.”
The news comes after some other surprising amp restorations, first with Gibson’s return to the amp game, and then with Dumble’s surprise comeback.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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