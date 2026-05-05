“I couldn’t believe it. When I was 15, I would skip school, take the bus into the city, and see the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East”: Al Di Meola becomes the latest guitarist to play Jerry Garcia's “Tiger” on stage

Since Jerry Garcia’s beloved custom-built “Tiger” fetched $11,560,000 at the historic Jim Irsay auction, it has appeared at a gig… or two.

Just hours after the sale, Derek Trucks took the instrument to the stage at New York’s Beacon Theater. Now, another guitarist has been added to (what we can only assume is) an ever-growing list.

A post shared by Al Di Meola (@official_aldimeola) A photo posted by on

Last weekend (May 3), jazz fusion virtuoso Al Di Meola took “Tiger” out for a spin at Park West, Chicago. He was accompanied by Josh Olken from Terrapin Flyer, a nationally touring Grateful Dead cover band.

Article continues below

“I never got to meet Jerry Garcia, but I later heard he mentioned me as one of his favorite guitar players,” wrote Di Meola on social media.

“I couldn’t believe it, honestly. When I was 15, my friends and I would skip school, take the bus into the city, and see the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East. Some of my best memories! That era was magical!

“Last night in Chicago, I had the chance to play Jerry’s famous ‘Tiger.’ It was emotional in a way I didn’t expect. This is a close-up from soundcheck, just getting a feel for it. And there it was… the Jerry tone.”

Di Meola went on to thank Olken for “sitting in,” as well as the guitar’s new owner, Family Guitars co-founder Bobby Tseitlin.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Terrapin Flyer also pitched in with Olken’s own experience of getting to witness “Tiger” being played by a living legend.

“Josh had very little rehearsal time. Al changed the key so Josh had to transpose the song on the spot. It was a tight spot for Josh to be in performing with someone so talented and revered and he slayed it. We’re all very proud of him. Josh walks amongst giants. Mind blown.”

In other, “Tiger”-related news, in an exclusive interview with Guitar World, artist guitar expert Matthieu Lucas from Matt’s Guitar Shop recalled the exact moment “Tiger” went under the hammer for that jaw-dropping amount.