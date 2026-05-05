“I couldn’t believe it. When I was 15, I would skip school, take the bus into the city, and see the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East”: Al Di Meola becomes the latest guitarist to play Jerry Garcia's “Tiger” on stage
Since going under the hammer for $11.56 million at the Jim Irsay auction, “Tiger” has also appeared on stage with Derek Trucks
Since Jerry Garcia’s beloved custom-built “Tiger” fetched $11,560,000 at the historic Jim Irsay auction, it has appeared at a gig… or two.
Just hours after the sale, Derek Trucks took the instrument to the stage at New York’s Beacon Theater. Now, another guitarist has been added to (what we can only assume is) an ever-growing list.
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Last weekend (May 3), jazz fusion virtuoso Al Di Meola took “Tiger” out for a spin at Park West, Chicago. He was accompanied by Josh Olken from Terrapin Flyer, a nationally touring Grateful Dead cover band.Article continues below
“I never got to meet Jerry Garcia, but I later heard he mentioned me as one of his favorite guitar players,” wrote Di Meola on social media.
“I couldn’t believe it, honestly. When I was 15, my friends and I would skip school, take the bus into the city, and see the Grateful Dead at the Fillmore East. Some of my best memories! That era was magical!
“Last night in Chicago, I had the chance to play Jerry’s famous ‘Tiger.’ It was emotional in a way I didn’t expect. This is a close-up from soundcheck, just getting a feel for it. And there it was… the Jerry tone.”
Di Meola went on to thank Olken for “sitting in,” as well as the guitar’s new owner, Family Guitars co-founder Bobby Tseitlin.
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Terrapin Flyer also pitched in with Olken’s own experience of getting to witness “Tiger” being played by a living legend.
“Josh had very little rehearsal time. Al changed the key so Josh had to transpose the song on the spot. It was a tight spot for Josh to be in performing with someone so talented and revered and he slayed it. We’re all very proud of him. Josh walks amongst giants. Mind blown.”
In other, “Tiger”-related news, in an exclusive interview with Guitar World, artist guitar expert Matthieu Lucas from Matt’s Guitar Shop recalled the exact moment “Tiger” went under the hammer for that jaw-dropping amount.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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