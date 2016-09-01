Duane Allman ‘Skydog’ Box Set Coming as Limited-Edition Vinyl Set with Extras

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

When it was released as a CD box set in 2013, Rounder Records’ deluxe collection, Skydog: The Duane Allman Retrospective, was a critical and commercial success.

On October 28, Rounder will offer a limited-edition vinyl version of the retrospective. Each of the 1,000 individually numbered copies will include all of the music from the CD editions—129 tracks in total—on 14, 180-gram vinyl LPs.

Rounding out the box is a 56-page booklet that includes rare photos, plus essays by journalist Scott Schinder and Duane's daughter, Galadrielle Allman, who compiled the collection alongside reissue producer Bill Levenson. New to this edition are several previously unpublished photos of the artist, which will be featured on each album sleeve.

To make this release even more special, Rounder Records has joined forces with the direct-to-fan platform leader, PledgeMusic to bring this box set to fans. Pledgers can pre-order the box set and also select bundles that will include exclusive items available only to pledgers.

They will include:

The Super Deluxe Bundle which features one of 50 limited-edition, numbered LPs in a custom printed Skydog shipping carton, a copy of Please Be With Me: A Song For My Father, Duane Allman signed and individually numbered by Galadrielle Allman. Number in book will correspond with number on vinyl box, a leather slipmat, embossed with Skydog title treatment. A lithograph poster, an eight-panel postcard set, and a black-and-white photo.

The Deluxe Bundle will include the Skydog box, custom printed Skydog shipping carton, a copy of Please Be With Me: A Song For My Father, Duane Allman signed and individually numbered by Galadrielle Allman (number in book will not correspond with number on vinyl box), a leather slipmat, embossed with Skydog title treatment. A lithograph poster, a postcard set, and a black-and-white photo.

The Standard Bundle will include the Skydog box, custom printed shipping carton, an eight-panel postcard set, and a black-and-white photo.

To pre-order, visit PledgeMusic.com.