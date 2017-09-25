Dweezil Zappa Will Not Participate in Upcoming Frank Zappa Hologram Tour

(Image credit: Fran Flynn/Getty Images)

Dweezil Zappa—son of legendary guitarist Frank Zappa—has confirmed that he will not participate in the upcoming Eyellusion/Zappa Family Trust Frank Zappa hologram tour.

Shortly after the tour's announcement, Zappa tweeted a clip from the film Goodfellas in which Ray Liotta laughs maniacally. He captioned the clip by saying, “This seems appropriate at this moment in time.”

A user then asked Zappa, “I take it you won’t be in the touring band for this farce?,” to which Zappa simply responded, "You are correct."

Dweezil Zappa was namechecked by his brother, Ahmet, in the press release announcing the hologram tour. Ahmet Zappa said, "How radical would it be to have Moon singing 'Valley Girl' onstage with Frank? Or to see Dweezil side by side with our father playing dueling guitar solos?"

This prompted another user to ask if Dweezil's name had been used in the press release without his permission, to which he simply said, "correct."

The elder Zappa's four children have clashed over the rights to his estate since their mother, Gail, died in 2015. Gail left the rights to the Zappa Family Trust to Ahmet and Diva Zappa, excluding Dweezil and his older sister, Moon.

Dweezil in particular has come into extensive conflict with the Trust over his regular Zappa Plays Zappa tours, with Dweezil even changing the name of his most recent tour to the “50 Years of Frank: Dweezil Zappa Plays Whatever the F@%k He Wants – The Cease and Desist Tour.”