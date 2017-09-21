A Frank Zappa Hologram Is Going on Tour

(Image credit: Official Press Photo)

Eyellusion, a company that produces holograms, has announced it'll work closely with the Zappa Family Trust to produce hologram performances of Frank Zappa. This, according to a press release, will give "fans an opportunity to experience the prolific, eclectic and critically acclaimed music legend live in concert again."

Production for the Zappa shows will kick off in late 2017 with performances announced in 2018. So be sure to stay tuned for that.

"I'm thrilled Frank Zappa will finally be going back out on tour playing his most well-known music as well as some rare and unheard material," said Ahmet Zappa, co-Trustee of the Zappa Family Trust.

"We can't wait to bring his creative work back to the stage with the musicians he loved to play with, such as Steve Vai, Ian Underwood, Adrian Belew, Arthur Barrow, Vinnie Colaiuta, Scott Thunes, Mike Keneally, Denny Walley, Warren Cuccurullo and Napoleon Murphy Brock, among others who are committed to being part of this epic endeavor.

"When I spoke with them, they were excited at the prospect of performing alongside Frank once again and can't wait to give fans an unforgettable experience.

"Also, how radical would it be to have Moon [Zappa] singing 'Valley Girl' onstage with Frank? Or to see Dweezil side by side with our father playing dueling guitar solos? That would be my greatest wish, and I look forward to bringing this special celebration of Frank's legacy to a town near you. But if that wasn't enough Zappa coolness, we're also planning on staging Joe's Garage The Musical with none other than Frank Zappa himself starring as the Central Scrutinizer."

If the name Eyellusion sounds a bit familiar, it's probably because it's the same company that produced the Ronnie James Dio hologram at the 2016 Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival in Germany. It was the first time a rock artist performed via hologram with a live band, sparking considerable buzz that eventually drove interest in a full world tour.

Speaking of which, the "Dio Returns" tour will kick off this November with 80 to 100 performances throughout Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, U.K., U.S. and Venezuela, with more countries to be announced in the coming weeks. Once again, be sure to stay tuned for that.

For more information, visit eyellusionlive.com and/or zappa.com.