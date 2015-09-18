An Electric Guitar Made Out of a Giant Tortilla Chip — Video

If playing guitar makes you work up an appetite, this may be the ax for you.

Moe’s Southwest Grill launched its free-queso Queso Palooza promotion today, and to promote it they created a guitar with a body made from a giant tortilla chip.

“We started talking about how cool it would be to create an actual guitar out of chips,” explains Moe’s creative director, Brandon Friedman.

“Then we said, ‘What if it could actually play?’ And finally, we felt like we needed to give it that extra rock touch by smashing it, which gave us the perfect transition to promote the queso and the event.”

Check out the video to see the guitar’s creation and—inevitable—destruction.