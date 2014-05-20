Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Big Muff PI Pedal —Demo Video

The folks at Electro-Harmonix have created and posted a new demo video for their EHX Deluxe Big Muff PI pedal.

You can check out the video, which features guitarist Jon Skibic, below.

From the company:

"The Deluxe Big Muff is our most versatile Big Muff ever. At its core is the classic tone of the NYC Big Muff plus some new advanced features including a footswitchable Mids Boost/Cut section, Attack knob, Bass Boost and Noise Gate.

"Furthermore, the Deluxe Big Muff can be used with an expression pedal so you can sweep the Mids section in real time and create unique filter effects. It’s a Muff to rule all Muffs."

For more about the Deluxe Big Muff, visit ehx.com.