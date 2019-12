Guitar World's Paul Riario is here to remind you that all Epiphone Les Pauls are 15 percent off through June 30, 2015. It's all part of Epiphone's celebration of Les Paul's 100 birthday.

If you've never owned an Epiphone Les Paul, now's the time to get one!

The sale includes classic Les Paul models such as the Les Paul Plustop PRO, the Les Paul "Tribute" Plus Outfit, the Les Paul Special II and many more.

For more information, visit epiphone.com.