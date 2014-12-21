Foo Fighters Perform "I Am a River" on 'The Tonight Show' — Video

Before the weekend hit, Foo Fighters hit The Tonight Show stage to perform "I Am a River," the emotional closer to their new album, Sonic Highways.

Thanks to the wonders of video, you can watch the performance below.

Note that the band is joined by a sizable orchestra during the performance; all the better to bring the song to its cinematic conclusion.

In 2015, Foos Fighters will kick off a North American tour, which will start with a Fourth of July bash in Washington, D.C. That show, which will celebrate the Foos' 20th anniversary, will feature performances by musicians that represent some of the cities the band chronicled in Sonic Highways, their HBO series. These artists include Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Heart and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

We should point out that Sonic Highways made Guitar World'slist of the 50 Best Albums of 2014.