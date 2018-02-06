Forgotten Guitar: B.B. King and Gary Moore Play “The Thrill Is Gone” in 1992

In November 1992, B.B. King joined Gary Moore for a one-of-a-kind rendition of the Roy Hawkins classic, "The Thrill Is Gone."

The track would arguably be most synonymous with King after becoming a major hit for him in 1969. The song, which was featured on King's Completely Well album (1969), earned him a Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

The amazing 10-minute performance, which can be seen in the video above, was recorded at the Town and Country Club in London during Moore's tour in support of his then-current release, After Hours, which happens to feature King on the track "Since I Met You Baby."

During their respective careers, these guitar legends would share the stage only a handful of times. However, hearing them trade licks using "Greeny" (Moore's 1959 Les Paul "Burst" that was previously owned by Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green) and "Lucille" on this occasion, makes this a particularly special performance that's not to be missed.

Jonathan Graham is an ACM UK graduate based in London studying under the likes of Guthrie Govan and Pete Friesen. He is the creator of ForgottenGuitar.com, a classic-guitar media website, and is completing his debut album, Protagonist, due for release in 2016. Updates also can be found at Graham's YouTube channel.