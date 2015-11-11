Friend of Duff McKagan’s Wife: “Guns N’ Roses Are Coming Back, MFers!”

Did a friend of Duff McKagan’s wife just reveal that the original Guns N’ Roses are reuniting?

On November 3, as Susan Holmes-McKagan and her pal Brandi Glanville were being interviewed at Rhonda’s Kiss All-Star Benefit Concert for cancer in Los Angeles, Glanville yelled out, “Guns N’ Roses is coming back, motherfuckers!”

That would seem to suggest the classic lineup—or some variation of it—is getting back together.

You can see the clip for yourself below. The reveal—if that’s what it is—comes at 1:55.

Rumors of the lineup’s reunion have been circulating since guitarists Bumblefoot and DJ Ashba left the band earlier this year. Slash has revealed that he and Axl Rose are on friendly terms again, and classic-era drummer Steven Adler and current bassist Tommy Stinson have both said they hope the Appetite for Destruction lineup with return.

It’s certainly possible that Glanville—who was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—heard the news from Holmes-McKagan. Or perhaps she was just wishing out loud.

Of course, it doesn’t help when the Guns N’ Roses camp issues tweets like these.