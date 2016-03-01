Gabriella Quevedo Plays Fingerstyle Arrangement of Pink Floyd's "Goodbye Blue Sky"

Swedish guitarist Gabriella Quevedo is no stranger to GuitarWorld.com.

You might remember an incredibly popular video that shows Quevedo playing the Eagles’ “Hotel California,” combining several of the song’s multiple-guitar parts in a one-guitar arrangement.

Below, check out a more recent video by Quevedo. This time, she tackles her own arrangement of Aerosmith's “Dream On” (top video), nailing the arpeggiated lead lines and incorporating the vocal melody into her finger picking.

For your listening pleasure, we've also thrown in a video of Quevedo playing her own arrangement of Pink Floyd's "Goodbye Blue Sky" (bottom video). We applaud her Pink Floyd song choice! This tune is one of the lesser-known cuts from The Wall.

For more about Quevedo, follow her on YouTube and visit gabriellaquevedo.com.