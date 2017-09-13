Gene Simmons Announces $2,000, 38-Pound Box Set

(Image credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has announced a $2,000, 38-pound box set called The Vault. And yes, it's quite literally a vault.

The Vault is comprised of 10 discs of solo material, 150 unreleased tracks, a leather-bound photo book, a Gene Simmons action figure and an "In Gene We Trust" gold medallion.

With “The Gene Simmons Vault Home Experience," Simmons—for a fee of (take a deep breath) $50,000—will even personally deliver The Vault to your house, spend a couple hours with you and up to 25 guests and even host a personal Q&A session.

There's also the slightly cheaper, $25,000, "Gene Simmons Vault Producer Experience" option, which allows you to spend an hour in the studio with Simmons, listening to tracks from The Vault.

Watch him expound upon the box set below. For more info on the box set, head on over to genesimmonsvault.com.