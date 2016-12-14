Guitar World's 2016 Readers Poll: Pick the Best Players, Albums, Live Acts and More

(Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images)

Well, gang, it’s time once again to take Guitar World magazine's annual readers' poll.

Should Chuck Berry take the Hall of Fame crown—or is the late Prince more deserving?

Was Guns N' Roses the year’s best live act? Or was it AC/DC—or Black Sabbath, for that matter? What about this year's best Metal Guitarist, Metalcore Album or Blues Album?

It’s up to you to determine the winners of these matchups and several more (There are 11 multiple-choice questions in all), so start voting and help us determine the best of 2016.

The results will appear in an early 2017 issue of Guitar World. Thanks for another great year!

Click on the photo below to start the poll or head here.