In this new video, Guitar World's Paul Riario tries out the new Guitar Lick Master app from Ninebuzz.

It's a fun and fast way to learn guitar licks on your mobile device.

From the company:

Guitar Lick Master is the ultimate way to learn and practice guitar licks on iPhone and iPod Touch. Enjoy 50-plus hand-picked licks and a revolutionary "Smart Tab" engine that deconstructs licks into easy-to-play parts.

For more information, check out the video below and head here.