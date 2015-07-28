Trending

Guitarist Rob Scallon References 31 Songs in One Minute, from Ozzy to Hendrix to Metallica — Video

By

Get your timers out and watch as YouTube multi-instrumentalist Rob Scallon plays 31 guitar-centric songs in one minute on his Chapman ML-1 Hot Rod.

These include:

  • 1. Iron Man - Black Sabbath
  • 2. My Name is Mud - Primus
  • 3. Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
  • 4. Beat It - Michael Jackson
  • 5. Stabwound - Necrophagist
  • 6. Enter Sandman - Metallica
  • 7. The Frayed Ends of Sanity - Metallica
  • 8. The Beautiful People - Marilyn Manson
  • 9. Back in Black - AC/DC
  • 10. Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple
  • 11. Sugar - System Of A Down
  • 12. Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
  • 13. Welcome to Bucketheadland - Buckethead
  • 14. Dueling Banjos
  • 15. Johnny Be Goode - Chuck Berry
  • 16. Raining Blood - Slayer
  • 17. Precipitation - Les Claypool and the Holy Mackeral
  • 18. Ars Moriendi - Mr. Bungle
  • 19. Seinfeld Theme
  • 20. Never Meant - American Football
  • 21. The Spirit of Radio - Rush
  • 22. Every Pantera song
  • 23. Every Oceano song
  • 24. Every Emmure song
  • 25. Every Glass Cloud song
  • 26. Every Psyopus song
  • 27. Every Rob Scallon song
  • 28. Undone (The Sweater Song) - Weezer
  • 29. Time of Your Life - Green Day
  • 30. Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones
  • 31. Wheezy Waiter Outro Theme

Keep up with Scallon on YouTube.