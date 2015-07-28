Guitarist Rob Scallon References 31 Songs in One Minute, from Ozzy to Hendrix to Metallica — Video

Get your timers out and watch as YouTube multi-instrumentalist Rob Scallon plays 31 guitar-centric songs in one minute on his Chapman ML-1 Hot Rod.

These include:

1. Iron Man - Black Sabbath

2. My Name is Mud - Primus

3. Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix

4. Beat It - Michael Jackson

5. Stabwound - Necrophagist

6. Enter Sandman - Metallica

7. The Frayed Ends of Sanity - Metallica

8. The Beautiful People - Marilyn Manson

9. Back in Black - AC/DC

10. Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple

11. Sugar - System Of A Down

12. Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

13. Welcome to Bucketheadland - Buckethead

14. Dueling Banjos

15. Johnny Be Goode - Chuck Berry

16. Raining Blood - Slayer

17. Precipitation - Les Claypool and the Holy Mackeral

18. Ars Moriendi - Mr. Bungle

19. Seinfeld Theme

20. Never Meant - American Football

21. The Spirit of Radio - Rush

22. Every Pantera song

23. Every Oceano song

24. Every Emmure song

25. Every Glass Cloud song

26. Every Psyopus song

27. Every Rob Scallon song

28. Undone (The Sweater Song) - Weezer

29. Time of Your Life - Green Day

30. Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones

31. Wheezy Waiter Outro Theme

Keep up with Scallon on YouTube.