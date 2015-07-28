Guitarist Rob Scallon References 31 Songs in One Minute, from Ozzy to Hendrix to Metallica — Video

Get your timers out and watch as YouTube multi-instrumentalist Rob Scallon plays 31 guitar-centric songs in one minute on his Chapman ML-1 Hot Rod.
These include:
- 1. Iron Man - Black Sabbath
- 2. My Name is Mud - Primus
- 3. Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
- 4. Beat It - Michael Jackson
- 5. Stabwound - Necrophagist
- 6. Enter Sandman - Metallica
- 7. The Frayed Ends of Sanity - Metallica
- 8. The Beautiful People - Marilyn Manson
- 9. Back in Black - AC/DC
- 10. Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple
- 11. Sugar - System Of A Down
- 12. Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne
- 13. Welcome to Bucketheadland - Buckethead
- 14. Dueling Banjos
- 15. Johnny Be Goode - Chuck Berry
- 16. Raining Blood - Slayer
- 17. Precipitation - Les Claypool and the Holy Mackeral
- 18. Ars Moriendi - Mr. Bungle
- 19. Seinfeld Theme
- 20. Never Meant - American Football
- 21. The Spirit of Radio - Rush
- 22. Every Pantera song
- 23. Every Oceano song
- 24. Every Emmure song
- 25. Every Glass Cloud song
- 26. Every Psyopus song
- 27. Every Rob Scallon song
- 28. Undone (The Sweater Song) - Weezer
- 29. Time of Your Life - Green Day
- 30. Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones
- 31. Wheezy Waiter Outro Theme
Keep up with Scallon on YouTube.