“I’d say, ‘How is your latest record, Jeff?’ And he’d go, ‘Oh, it's a lot of rubbish’”: Ritchie Blackmore on Jeff Beck’s imposter syndrome

Ritchie Blackmore has lifted the lid on his relationship with the late Jeff Beck and discussed how the guitarist regularly downplayed his talents.

Beck, who had offers to join both the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd during his career, is considered as one of the world’s greatest – and distinctive – guitarists, but he often didn't see it like that.

Blackmore and Beck first crossed paths in the mid-’60s during their session player days. They both played on a track produced by Jimmy Page, who, after his brief stint in the Yardbirds, would find fame with Led Zeppelin.

“I couldn't believe how incredible he was,” Blackmore recalled of that session following Beck’s passing in January 2023. “He could reach up into the stars and make magic with his playing. His choice of notes was always absolutely perfect.”

Now, in a fresh interview with Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern, the Deep Purple legend has spoken more about the late guitar great and his struggles with imposter syndrome.

“ Jeff was a great guitar player. That was a big blow, him going,” he says. “He had a very special way of playing. It was so different from anybody. I always used to go and see him play, because I found him very refreshing.”

But despite Blackmore and the rest of the world drooling over his tradition-skewing chops, it seems he didn’t always feel the same about his craft.

“He would always put himself down,” Blackmore continues. “I'd say, ‘How is your latest record, Jeff?’ And he'd go, ‘Oh, it's a lot of rubbish.’ He would always say that about anything he put out. He was always reaching for something he couldn't find.”

The story harmonizes with Mick Rogers' claim that he owns the last recording that Beck ever made, but added that it's unlikely to see the light of day because Beck didn't like his guitar tone and had planned to re-record it.

Joe Satriani has also spoken about nearly getting Jeff Beck on a G3 tour, but he pulled out late on. Satch says he's one of the few bucket list players to have turned the gig down.

After the record-breaking sale of Beck's guitar collection, one of his most iconic guitars has gone on to pass through the hands of contemporary players to keep his legacy alive. His infamous Yardburst Les Paul, which was given a Custom Shop reissue last year, has been gigged with by Marcus King and Lenny Kravitz's foil, Crag Ross, since its $490,000 sale.

Meanwhile, Blackmore is back on the road again after his wife and musical partner issued some updates concerning his health back in April.