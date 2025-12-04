The ultimate strap for heavy guitars? D’Addario’s new Comfort strap could be the solution to your back problems – and could have you playing for longer

D’Addario has added to its growing guitar strap line-up with the Neoprene Comfort Strap, which has been specifically designed for heavier guitars.

That's right: this strap is built for weighty payloads – think all-mahogany Les Pauls and bass guitars – as it prioritizes superior weight distribution, taking the strain off your back and shoulders.

The magic lies in its 3.5” wide padded neoprene band – a synthetic and flexible rubber – which evenly distributes the instrument's weight.

With that in mind, it provides maximum comfort and a possible solution for those suffering from back issues. Its ergonomic design marries with the breathable neoprene material, promising to make it an ideal companion for long gigs and more demanding performances.

D’Addario also says that the strap’s curved profile “promotes natural posture and stability, ensuring optimal back support whether standing or seated.”

There are two versions to choose from: a Leather End Version, which stretches between 45” and 55” long, and one with the firm's Auto Lock tech, measuring 43” to 55” long, and boasting secure, quick-release functionality. They are priced at $39.99 and $49.99, respectively.

As someone who has been using an Auto Lock strap for some time, this writer can swear by how easy they are to take on and off. There are plenty of strap locks on the market, but these are up there with the best – so it's nice to see them factory fitted here.

(Image credit: D’Addario)

The strap's launch follows D'Addario's work with Joe Satriani to create a strap that eliminates the dreaded twisted strap problem.

The D’Addario Neoprene Comfort Strap is available now. See D’Addario for more.

For other nifty gear hacks from D'Addario, see its rechargeable pedalboard power supply, the XPND, and its 360-degree pick holder.