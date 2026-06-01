“I did four or five songs, then Ozzy said, ‘Welcome aboard’. I would have loved to have spent more time with him”: Randy Rhoads was his guitar teacher. Then he ended up in Ozzy Osbourne’s band

Before landing gigs with Lizzy Borden, David Lee Roth and Ozzy Osbourne, Joe Holmes kicked the student stage of his guitar journey off in style, learning under the late, great Randy Rhoads.

Since then Holmes – who has a new, self-titled solo record afoot – hasn’t stopped learning. “Every situation prepared me for the next,” he tells Guitar World. “From Randy to Dave to Ozzy.”

He adds: “All my collective experience has contributed to this album. From my sound, style and songwriting to the creative partnerships and touring experience, it all had an impact.”

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You were a pupil of Randy Rhoads early on. How did that shape you?

Randy was and is my biggest influence as a guitar player. He was the perfect teacher for me. It was such a great time in my life going to lessons with my dad and spending time with Randy.

He was so patient – he made sure I understood what he was teaching me before I left every lesson. He put things in terms I could understand and that have stuck with me to this day. His love for music, guitar playing and learning was contagious.

What was the local scene like as you were coming up, and what led to you joining Lizzy Borden?

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It was a really exciting time with lots of great music and guitar players. I’d been in a band with Lizzy and his brother Joey for a short time before they formed Lizzy Borden. We played one club show together but then went on to other projects.

Gene Allen, the guitar player in Lizzy Borden, was a friend of mine. He borrowed one of my Jose Arredondo amps to record one of the albums. Gene told me Max Norman was producing their next record, Visual Eyes, and asked if I was interested in joining the band.

Max worked on Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, two of my favorite albums with Ozzy and Randy, so I jumped at the opportunity. We had a great time recording at the Longview Farm in Boston and then touring Japan, and a few shows in Europe and the States.

What gear were you using back then?

I’ve used the same gear since my late teens. I was fortunate to have met Jose Arredondo then. He became a huge influence and collaborator on developing my sound. Jose – who worked with Eddie Van Halen on his gear – gave me a rock-solid foundation for my musical identity.

That paved the way for my first big opportunity, touring with David Lee Roth on the Little Ain’t Enough tour. To step into Eddie Van Halen’s shoes to play alongside Dave was an incredible experience. Eddie was another huge influence.

Was it tough coming in after Jason Becker, given the circumstances?

Yeah, it was tough. I did meet Jason and had a chance to talk with him a bit at my audition. Learning songs like Show Time, A Little Ain’t Enough and Time to Tell the Truth really challenged me and showed what a versatile player he is.

(Image credit: Joe Holmes)

Of course, I’d have preferred it to be under different circumstances and to have allowed Jason to do the tour. But Dave is the consummate professional. He gave me a new appreciation and love for the blues, and opened me up to different styles of playing.

What was your Ozzy Osbourne audition like?

It was great! I brought my Jose-modified Marshall head, two cabinets and my Fender Strat. It felt very natural, having been brought up on Randy’s playing. I auditioned on about four or five songs, then Ozzy shook my hand and said, “Welcome aboard.”

Ozzy didn’t know I’d been a student of Randy’s. He stood in front of me while I played andtold me that my style reminded him of Randy

Ozzy was very kind and approachable. He really put me at ease. Ultimately, being a student of Randy’s technique and being familiar with Jake and Zakk’s playing made it a natural fit.

Though Zakk Wylde played on the Ozzmosis record, you were in the Perry Mason music video. What was that experience like?

It was an exciting time! Being new to his touring band, it was a great experience to get familiar with the video production process. Later there was a live video of our performance of Perry Mason. It’s a great song – really fun to play.

Joe Holmes - Cross Eyed Stare (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Ozzy often said you played just like Randy. That must have been gratifying.

I’m so grateful for the time I had with Ozzy. One of the best compliments and memories that I have is from my audition. He didn’t know I’d been a student of Randy’s. He stood right in front of me while I played and afterward told me that my approach and style reminded him of Randy.

What led to your leaving Ozzy before the Down to Earth album was recorded – even though it features several songs you co-wrote?

You’d have to ask them. There were several people writing for the record. Ozzy and Zakk had great chemistry and a long history together, so the fact that he came back to do the record was fine with me. Zakk and I are great friends.

Do you have any regrets about how things ended with Ozzy?

Of course – I would have loved to have spent more time with him. He was such an influential person in my life and in my career. I thought about him a lot as I was writing and working on my new album, and I dedicated it to Ozzy’s memory. I would have loved the opportunity to talk with him before he passed.

After Ozzy you recorded your album, Farmikos.

Farmikos was my first solo record. It’s the second project I worked on with my Ozzy touring bandmate Robert Trujillo, and my longtime friend and writing partner Brent Hoffort. I was introduced to my singer, Robbie Locke, who gave a great vocal performance – he’s featured again on this next album. Robbie also contributed to songwriting on the Farmikos record.

(Image credit: Joe Holmes)

You’ve simply titled your new solo album Joe Holmes.

I’ve got Robert Trujillo, Mike Bordin and Robbie, with all songs written by Brent and me. Another significant thing about this record is the relationship I’ve built with my friend Rich Mouser, who co-produced and engineered my records. Sadly, after we completed the album, Rich’s studio burned down in the Altadena fires in 2025. He’s in the process of rebuilding.

Which song from Joe Holmes best showcases the player and songwriter you are today?

The Deadfall. It’s a song I could have done with Ozzy. It really has Randy’s influence from the alternate and double-picking techniques, phrasing, and doubling the acoustic and electric guitars. Also, Cross Eyed Stare because the timing is in 11!

Joe Holmes - The Deadfall (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Have had to compensate for anything as you’ve gotten older?

No – I’m a perpetual student of music. I continue to expand my interest and love of music to other genres. I’ve been buying lots of jazz and blues on vinyl. I still play every day. I’m surrounded by music 24/7.

How do you hope to be remembered?

As a player who truly loves and is dedicated to his instrument and to music. I hope my journey might inspire someone else, whether they’re just coming up or have been playing for a while. Anything is possible if you’re committed. Enjoy the ride!