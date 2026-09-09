Brian May has been confirmed as a special guest on William Shatner’s surprise metal album.

Shatner – who played Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek from 1966 to '94 – has enjoyed a rich recording career alongside his time in outer space. Details of his latest LP remain scarce, but it’s been confirmed it will be heavy metal, and May will be lending his chops and Red Special to it.

Notably, it might be the first-ever music collaboration between two artists with asteroids named after them: Asteroid 52665 Brianmay, and Asteroid 31556 Shatner, respectively.

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May is arguably Britain’s best-known astrophysicist, and has been balancing music with science throughout his career. In recent years, he worked on NASA’s New Horizons Pluto mission and co-founded the Asteroid Day awareness campaign.

Recent musical adventures from May include working on the Masters of the Universe movie alongside The Darkness, playing a guitar solo for Tony Iommi’s new album, and contributing to My Angels Are Calling, a posthumous release from Steve Cropper.

As for Shatner’s heavy metal enterprise, Adam Hamilton has been confirmed as the record’s producer. He’s previously worked with L.A. Guns and Brian Jonestown Massacre. They’re set to be joined by a host of guests, with May the first to be announced.

Solo-slingers on previous Shatner albums have included Brad Paisley, Ritchie Blackmore, Joe Walsh, and Peter Frampton. Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and Iggy Pop have been other notable collaborators.

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“The album is quickly emerging as a major crossover moment,” a statement from an official statement reads. “[It’s a] part metal event record, part artistic left turn, all created around a cast that spans multiple generations of hard rock and metal excellence.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed that a Fender Stratocaster was at the heart of Queen’s first tour since the passing of Freddie Mercury. The singer would have turned 80 last week.