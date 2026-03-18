“I just wasn’t ready to spend $250,000 on a guitar at that stage in my life and my career”: Butch Walker turned down the opportunity to buy the Greeny Les Paul before Kirk Hammett bought it

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The singer-songwriter has since come to regret the decision, even if his bank balance thanks him for it

Butch Walker says he was offered the chance to buy the legendary ‘Greeny’ Les Paul before it ended up in Kirk Hammett’s hands, but couldn’t stomach the quarter-of-a-million dollar price tag.

The 1959 LP was made famous in the hands of Fleetwood Mac founder, Peter Green, but when he retired from music in the early ’70s, Irish bluesman Gary Moore bought it off him for next to nothing.

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But Walker, a Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter who's played a hand in a string of mammoth rock hits, was also a potential suitor at the time. He’s come to wish he stumped up the cash.

“I didn't want to put it down,” Lee later confessed. “I've missed it ever since!”

Gary Moore playing the &#039;Greeny&#039; Les Paul

(Image credit: Getty Images)

More of Moore’s gear recently went up for auction, with Bonamassa this time splurging on his SLO-100 tube amp head. Unfortunately for Walker, his piggy bank was emptied as he looked to recover from two studio fires in 2007 and 2018.

“I just took such a blow financially,” he says. “It makes going out and trying to replace all that stuff not so fun these days. I just shifted my mindset a little bit; I don’t need trophy guitars. I just wanted guitars for functionality. You don’t get as sentimental when everything of sentimental value is taken away from you in one day.”

Greeny has been subject to a series of reissues over the years, with the Custom Shop model finding an unlikely fan in a British alt-rock heavyweight.

Walker’s full chat with Guitar World will be published online in the coming weeks.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

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