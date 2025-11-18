“I went to the Crossroads Festival when I was 7. I've been married to my Eric Clapton Strat since I was 13”: Meet NYC trio Tchotchke and their six-string hotshot Emily Tooraen – who caught the blues bug when she saw B.B. King and ZZ Top as a kid

They've toured with the The Gossip and The Makeup, play self-styled diva rock, and on their sophomore album, Playin' Dumb, Tchotchke are taking their '60s-indebted girl-group sound global. As Tooraen explains, it all goes back to the blues

“I went to the Eric Clapton Crossroads Festival when I was seven,” says Emily Tooraen, guitarist with the New York trio Tchotchke. “ZZ Top and B.B. King were playing – and that was really special to see at a young age. I feel like that festival really got me into that music, so I keep that with me.”

It wasn’t long before Tooraen embarked on a guitar journey of her own, passing through various musical endeavors before joining drummer Anastasia Sanchez and bassist Eva Chambers, who had been jamming together since high school, in 2019.

This is reflected in her choice of gear on Tchotchke’s new album, Playin’ Dumb. “I’ve always used my Eric Clapton Strat that I've had since I was maybe 13,” Tooraen says.

“I love playing that guitar, but for the new album, I used a Gibson SG as well, because in a three-piece, it rounds it out with that fuller tone. And that's been fun, because I've always been married to my Strat – it’s been my favorite instrument forever. It's been good to branch out.”

On Tchotchke’s 2022 self-titled debut album and on subsequent tours with bands such as The Gossip and The Makeup, Tooraen used tried-and-trusted gear.

“My favorite amp is a Fender Hot Rod, and I have quite a few pedals on a Boss 'board that I love so much. I have an MXR Phase 90 and an MXR Analog Chorus that I love using. The Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork pitchshifter is great, and I have a TC Electronic Flashback Delay. I also have a Boss OD-3 overdrive pedal and a Korg Pitchblack tuner.”

Check out guitar-heavy songs on Playin’ Dumb such as Poor Girl, which features a fuzz-heavy boogie riff and a searing solo from Tooraen.

Asked what the Lemon Twigs-produced album is about, she tells us: “I feel like it's very easy to be preceded by our gender – some people have said in the past, ‘You guys are good for a girl band.’ But this album’s all about reclaiming and embracing femininity – wanting to acknowledge the fact that we're women, and we love playing music. We want to show that we’re proud of being women.”

