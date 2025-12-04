“Words fail me in describing his impact on music”: Steve Cropper, 1941-2025 – the guitar world pays tribute

The guitar world has come out in full force to honor the memory of Steve Cropper – one of the most influential figures in soul guitar, who has died aged 84.

Cropper’s passing was announced yesterday (December 3) via a statement posted to his official Facebook page.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Stephen Lee Cropper, who died peacefully in Nashville today at the age of 84,” the statement read.

“Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world.”

Joe Bonamassa, Mick Fleetwood, Tommy Emmanuel, Dave Davies and Dave Mason have led the tributes to Cropper, with Bonamassa writing, “Words fail me in describing his impact on music.

“He was on the session when history was made. He came up with guitar parts we all studied. He produced the records we all worshipped,” he continued. “He was my friend and a true great… This one really hurts.”

“Steve Cropper, one of the most influential guitar players of our time passed away today,” Emmanuel wrote in his own post. “Shake your tail feather, brother.”

“So sad to hear of Steve Cropper’s passing,” echoed Huey Lewis. “He was a giant. One of the architects of Memphis soul music, he wrote, produced and played on so many important songs. His music will live on forever.”

More tributes to Steve Cropper can be found below.

In Memoriam: “Play it, Steve!” Immortalized with a shout-out in Sam and Dave’s “Soul Man,” 1992 Inductee Steve Cropper was one of music’s most recognized and in-demand guitarists. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hwRAXPgOvQDecember 3, 2025

Steve Cropper…RIP..Thank YOU For Being A HUGE Part Of My Musical Journey…🙏✨🙏✨⭐️✨🙏✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rw0EEfGn5wDecember 3, 2025

I was lucky enough to get to work with Steve Cropper on a few occasions. He was truly one of the greats. He played the guitar with many of the singers that changed my life. Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett and Sam and Dave…just to name a few. It was such an honour to work with him,… pic.twitter.com/Upulh9DJHxDecember 4, 2025