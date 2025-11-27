“James Brown told me, ‘Son, you can’t come on my stage with that funny-looking thing!’” When a young Bootsy Collins joined James Brown’s band, the Godfather of Funk bought him a Fender Jazz Bass. Now it’s up for auction

Show us a bassist who doesn’t have at least a little bit of affection for a late-’60s Fender Jazz and we’ll show you a bassist without a heart.

One particular Jazz Bass, which bears the serial number #266610, was once owned by the coolest cat in pretty much all of bass guitar history, Bootsy Collins, and is to be sold at auction on December 5 2025.

Originally purchased by James Brown back in 1970, the body was reportedly covered in red and black psychedelic contact paper during the group's disco-era stage period, but has since been stripped back to the natural wood.

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

There are also two strap button holes on the lower horn, a modification Bootsy himself confirmed as unique to his early James Brown bass.

“When I first joined up with the James Brown crew I had a $29 Silvertone guitar, and I thought I was awesome,” Bootsy told the Fender YouTube channel. “Until I met James Brown and he told me, ‘Son, you can't come on my stage with that funny-looking thing right there!’

“He broke my heart, but at the same time, I was like, ‘Okay, well, I would love to have a Fender Jazz Bass.’ He said, ‘No problem. I'll have it for you tomorrow.’

(Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

“The next day came and Mr. James Brown got me a Fender Jazz 1969 bass. And I was like a kid in a candy shop. It was the bomb!”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further provenance is provided via a signed document from bandleader Hollie Farris that reads: “Mr. Brown originally purchased this bass in Cincinnati for Bootsy Collins to play on concerts and recordings when he hired him in 1970. After Collins left the Band in 1972, Fred Thomas played this bass on concerts and recordings as his main instrument.”

William Collins – as nobody calls him – was involved in Brown’s backing band only for a short time, but during his tenure he recorded several anthems, including Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine, and Soul Power, Pts 1 & 2.

Following his departure from the JBs in 1972, Bootsy's ’69 Jazz Bass continued its life on stage and in the studio with Brown’s new bass player, Fred Thomas, whose grooves went on to power such classics as Hot Pants, Make It Funky, Papa Don't Take No Mess, Get on the Good Foot, and Pass the Peas.

No estimate for the sale is listed, but at the time of writing, bids stand at $5,000.

See Heritage Auctions for more.