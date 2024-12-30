“This is a historic collaboration”: How Diamond Rowe made history with Jackson Guitars

2024 Year in Review: In October, Jackson revealed that they’d partnered with Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe for a history-making signature guitar.

With the release of what has been badged the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6, Rowe became the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar – and Jackson’s first African-American female signature artist.

She also became only the second Black female guitar hero to be honored with her own signature model – and the very first in heavy music – following H.E.R.’s history-making Fender Strat.

“I’m so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family,” Rowe said in a press release. “This is a historic collaboration.” It’s been a quick turnaround for Rowe, who has only been a Jackson endorsee since March.

Tetrarch's Diamond Rowe Unveils Her New Signature Pro Series DR12MG EVTN6 | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On