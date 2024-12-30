“This is a historic collaboration”: How Diamond Rowe made history with Jackson Guitars

2024 Year in Review: The Tetrarch guitarist launched a super-charged signature single-cut with the high-performance guitar brand

Diamond Rowe Jackson Pro Series DR12MG EVTN6
(Image credit: Jackson Guitars)

2024 Year in Review: In October, Jackson revealed that they’d partnered with Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe for a history-making signature guitar.

With the release of what has been badged the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6, Rowe became the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar – and Jackson’s first African-American female signature artist.

