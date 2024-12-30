“This is a historic collaboration”: How Diamond Rowe made history with Jackson Guitars
2024 Year in Review: The Tetrarch guitarist launched a super-charged signature single-cut with the high-performance guitar brand
2024 Year in Review: In October, Jackson revealed that they’d partnered with Tetrarch guitarist Diamond Rowe for a history-making signature guitar.
With the release of what has been badged the Pro Series Signature Diamond Rowe DR12MG EVTN6, Rowe became the first female in the history of Jackson with a signature guitar – and Jackson’s first African-American female signature artist.
She also became only the second Black female guitar hero to be honored with her own signature model – and the very first in heavy music – following H.E.R.’s history-making Fender Strat.
“I’m so excited about this new venture with the Jackson family,” Rowe said in a press release. “This is a historic collaboration.” It’s been a quick turnaround for Rowe, who has only been a Jackson endorsee since March.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
“The interviewer asked Joe Satriani, ‘Why Andy Fairweather Low?’ And that’s exactly the question I would’ve asked, too”: He's played with Eric Clapton, George Harrison and David Gilmour, but now, this rhythm guitar hero is ready to take center stage
“Historic for Gojira and metal”: Why the Olympics played an unlikely host for some of the biggest guitar moments of the year