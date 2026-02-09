Ex-Turnstile guitarist fired from new band after accusing Turnstile of misusing benefit show funds

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been sacked from his new band, The S.E.T., after a social media outburst in which he accused his former bandmates of performative politics, financial mismanagement, and falsely trying to get a restraining order against him.

Ebert was part of the hardcore heroes’ founding lineup in 2010, but left in 2022 after a period of extended absences, which saw Take Offense's Greg Cerwonka step in as a touring guitarist. The permanent position has since been taken over by Meg Mills, with whom they’ve just won a Grammy.

The ex-guitarist has since started with a new band, but has been fired before the release of their debut EP, Self-Evident Truth, after social media accusations were leveled against Turnstile.

As reported by Vice and the NME, Ebert had made numerous social media comments attacking Turnstile over the past few weeks. In response to an anti-ICE story post on the band’s Instagram, he wrote: “Lmao, no one in Turnstile cares at all about ethics or social issues in general. They’re just pandering to their audience.”

He also accused the bands of misusing money generated from a benefit show. Of the reported $10,000 raised from the gig, which was held while Ebert was in the band, he alleges that vocalist Brendan Yates stole $4,000 and claimed it was to “pay the merch bill” – a claim Ebert said he believed was “false.”

It was reported around the time of his exit from the group that drummer Daniel Fang had filed for a restraining order against Ebert. The guitarist’s social media comments also appear to reference that period.

“Also, my friends filed a restraining order,” he writes. “And guess what, they had two lawyers with them. I showed up to court by myself, and the judge denied the restraining order because they were not able to meet the requirements.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“In other words, they had no reason to file it, and it was all over text messages, which they showed the judge, and the judge agreed with me without me even having to testify. So next time, before you spread bullshit misinformation, say that shit to my face.”

A post shared by The S.E.T. (@theselfevidenttruth) A photo posted by on

In turn, The S.E.T. has responded by removing Ebert from the band, two weeks after they dropped their first single.

“Brady is no longer a member of The S.E.T. We will not stand by his ridiculous comments and behavior toward the members of our band and our community,” an Instagram post states.

Comments on the post have been turned off. The band has thanked the Baltimore hardcore scene for its support.

Life for Turnstile, in turn, has been rosy, buoyed by the success of their fourth album, NEVER ENOUGH, last year, as they continue to push the genre into the mainstream. The band’s influence has also added an extra shred factor to Olivia Rodrigo’s live shows.