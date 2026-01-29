“He was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false”: Mötley Crüe score decisive legal victory in dispute against Mick Mars

After a years-long dispute, Mötley Crüe have won a comprehensive legal battle against their former guitarist, Mick Mars.

The bitter conflict between Mars and his former bandmates was set in motion back in 2022, when the guitarist – who suffers from ankylosing spondylitis – retired from touring due to health issues.

The split soon took an ugly turn when Mars filed a sensational lawsuit in 2023, which not only alleged the band had conspired to fire him and remove him as a stakeholder in Crüe’s business holdings, but also accused bassist Nikki Sixx and other bandmates of miming their parts during Mötley Crüe’s North American tour in ’22.

These claims were denied by Mötley Crüe and their reps, with Sixx alleging that Mars was “confused and being misled by his team”. The band swiftly hired John 5 as their new guitar player.

At the time, Mars asserted he had not retired from the band altogether, but had only taken a step back from touring, claiming continued entitlement to a 25% share of touring revenue. The band dismissed this, stating, “retiring from touring is resigning from the band”, resulting in a dispute over pay and royalties.

In 2024, Mars scored a minor victory over a dispute concerning the handling of wide-ranging business dealings, after Mars sued the band for corporate documents.

However, a January 2026 legal hearing has ruled decisively in favor of Mötley Crüe, with independent arbitrator Hon. Patrick J. Walsh demanding Mars pay the band a portion of the advance he received for the gigs he did not perform. The ruling also settled the matter of miming allegations, which were found to be false.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

“Mars was given a $1,500,000 advance in exchange for his agreement to perform 138 shows,” Walsh concludes (via Louder). “He understood when he received the advance that it was an advance and that he had to pay it back if he stopped touring.

“Mars stopped touring. Therefore, he must pay it back. Mars is ordered to pay to MCI [Mötley Crüe Inc] the pro rata rate for the shows he missed between September 2021 and today. He is not required to pay for shows that have not taken place.”

A press statement from the band’s legal reps said, “The arbitrator’s ruling not only vindicates the band contractually and financially but also dismantles the public narrative Mars promoted in interviews with major outlets.

“Mick Mars was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false. His expert confirmed that the band performed live, and Mars formally recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony.

“This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history. With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated – legally, financially, and factually.”

According to reports, Mötley Crüe has filed to confirm the Final Arbitration Award in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Mars has not responded to the lawsuit ruling.