“A versatile spectrum of acoustic and electric tones in a single creative tool”: Fender reveals its most affordable Acoustasonic builds yet – in the form of the $599 Standard

NAMM 2025: Fresh from launching its new Indonesian-made Standard line, Fender has also unveiled Standard versions of its innovative Acoustasonic electric-acoustic guitars – bringing us the most affordable take on the model yet.

As such, it appears to be an instrument tailored towards less experienced players, but with a greatly reduced outlay – coming in at $599 compared to the circa $1,999 price of the premium builds – will help appeal to players intrigued by the guitar’s concept as well.

For the uninitiated, the Acoustasonic series takes hybrid electric and acoustic guitars to the next level, marrying electric-inspired body shapes, namely Stratocasters, Telecasters and Jazzmasters with an acoustic-inspired build driven by an acoustic engine and noiseless magnetic pickups.

Billie Eilish's maestro brother, FINNEAS, and Jack White have since been bestowed with signature takes on the recipe.

As mentioned, the latest takes on the formula hail from Fender’s Indonesian facility, which appears well-suited to the task, having excelled in handling affordable semi-hollow style builds in the past, not least the recent Fender Tom DeLonge signature Starcaster.

Initial launch information is a little on the sparse side, but it is confirmed that there are two Standard models to choose from, in the form of Tele and Jazzmaster shapes.

There's no Strat on the roster yet, which is a little surprising give this is Fender, after all, but tells us something of what it thinks will most appeal to players shopping at this price point.

Like the premium models, both guitars offer a braced solid Sitka spruce top, and a fully chambered body, while pickups are said to be “Fender and Fishman designed”, though we can’t confirm the exact models at the time of writing.

The on-board analog electronics include Volume and Blend controls as Fender promises “the familiar playing feel of Fender icons”. One thing that is clear from the pictures is that Fender has opted to drop the three-way selector switch found on its higher-priced builds.

Both models are offered in Black, Aged Natural, and Honey Burst finishes.

The Acoustasonic concept has seemed to outperform expectations since its launch, catching the ear of a new generation of players, in the process.



FINNEAS, whose totemic work with Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato saw him became the first recipient of a signature Acoustasonic last year, explained why the build struck a chord with him.

“I was first introduced to the Acoustasonic guitar in 2019 when I was on tour with Billie, and I played it at every show that year,” FINNEAS said, when his signature was announced.

“I’m a big DI guy. I don’t have any amps on stage, I don’t have any amps in the studio, so to me how it sounds plugged straight into an audio interface or a PA is what I’m looking for.”

“The dual personality of the Acoustasonic Standard equips players with a versatile spectrum of acoustic and electric tones in a single creative tool,” says Fender. “It sets the Acoustasonic experience.”

The Fender Acoustasonic Standard Series is set to launch in April and will be priced at $599.99 apiece.

Head to Fender for more information.