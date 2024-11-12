Paws what you’re doing: Fender’s viral Hello Kitty Stratocaster is officially back, along with a Hello Kitty fuzz pedal, as part of a bumper 50th Anniversary release

Fender has revived the internet-breaking Strat – along with a host of other appropriately branded accessories – to mark Hello Kitty's latest milestone

Remember that Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster from a few years ago, which saw its price tag soar to just shy of $1,000 after it went viral? Yes? Well, it’s officially making a comeback – and it’s been joined by a bunch of Hello Kitty accoutrement to boot.

Fender Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Collection
Fender Japan Hello Kitty Stratocaster
Fender Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Collection
(Image credit: Fender)
Fender Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Collection
(Image credit: Fender)

