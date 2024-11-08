“I don’t think it’s wrong for certain people to like my style of playing better. It’s about who speaks to you”: Jake E. Lee on comparisons with Randy Rhoads – and what his fellow Ozzy shredder was better at

News
By
( , , )
published

The virtuoso has weighed in on the decades-long debate that has pitted him against his Prince of Darkness predecessor

Ep. 159 - Jake E. Lee Part 2! - YouTube Ep. 159 - Jake E. Lee Part 2! - YouTube
Watch On

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has discussed the decades-long debate that has pitted him against his Prince of Darkness predecessor, Randy Rhoads.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.