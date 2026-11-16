Jeff Beck on his rocky early relationship with Eric Clapton: “He said we were enemies”

In the mid-1960s, the landscape of British rock guitar shifted as Eric Clapton departed the Yardbirds and a 20-year-old Jeff Beck stepped in as his replacement.

Beck made the gig his own, taking the band in a more psychedelic, experimental rock direction.

It wasn’t what Clapton was expecting at all. When he left, he thought the flock would unravel in his wake. But here was a young, exciting guitarist, injecting a new energy into the band he’d just quit.

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That gave way to a supposed rivalry that pitted the two against each other. They wouldn’t properly team up on stage until 1981 for a one-off performance. Then, in 2010, they embarked on a longer-overdue co-headline tour for the first time.

“Playing on this tour with Eric has been a very happy turn of events,” Beck reflected in the May 2010 issue of Guitar World. “First of all, I think he actually likes me after all these years, which is heart-warming. I didn’t realize he detested me quite so badly until he revealed that recently in Rolling Stone. [laughs] He said we were enemies.”

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Regardless of whether Slowhand’s resentment for Beck was ever that serious, there was no doubt he was watching on with envy at the impact that Jeff was having. Clapton admitted that he wanted to hate Beck. He didn’t like seeing the Yardbirds thrive without him.

Speaking in the Rolling Stone interview that caught Beck off guard, Clapton offered his own reasoning why the pair never worked together in the 1960s and 1970s.

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“Because we were enemies, basically,” he admitted. “He was my replacement in the Yardbirds. I mean, there shouldn’t have been a replacement. That was why I left: ‘I’ll leave, and the whole thing will collapse without me.’ In fact, they got better with Jeff and became more successful.”

“It was mixed feelings,” Clapton added of Beck joining the band. “To be absolutely honest, I wanted to be as critical of him as I could. It hurt me bad because I could see they were getting, with Jeff, at something beyond what I was capable of. His thing was so unique and advanced.”

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For Beck’s part, he was too focused on the music to get caught up in any Clapton comparisons. He was wary of the shoes he was stepping into, but he kept his head down and did his own thing.

“That was more on his side,” Beck added of Clapton’s apparent resentment. “I was subservient to him when I joined the Yardbirds, because he was such a big 'face' there.

“But when I developed my own wacky style with the Yardbirds albums, I didn’t feel in any way that I was encroaching on his patch at all, nor have I ever since then, along with when [producer] George Martin came along for Blow by Blow and Wired.

“George gave me the confidence to play on an instrumental album, and at that point I was absolutely cleared from any kind of 'direct' challenge to what Eric was doing, or anyone else for that matter, in terms of clashing styles.”

In 1981, Beck and Clapton joined forces for an Amnesty benefit concert at the Theatre Royal in London. A handful of one-off live collabs came in the following years, before the tour in 2010 was announced.

“Playing these shows with Eric was like going back into the school playground,” Beck told Guitar World at the time of the tour. “But this time I was the hero instead of being beaten up every night!

“It was a great feeling, like going back to visit a bunch of old friends, with the license to play as you wish as opposed to a 'traditional' way, along with the guy that is the boss. Eric is definitely the boss.”

The Yardbirds was just one rock guitar institution that linked Beck and Clapton. Years later, when Clapton left the Bluesbreakers, Beck almost followed in his footsteps once again.