St. Vincent, Kirk Hammett and John 5 lead all-star Iron Maiden tribute at Rock Hall induction – but one guitar hero couldn’t make it
Three very unique players were called upon to tackle Maiden’s famous three-part harmonies
A trio of rock and metal guitar stars formed a surprise supergroup to honor Iron Maiden at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday (14 November).
The British metal legends have finally been inducted into the prestigious Rock Hall. They’ve been nominated on two other occasions, and so it was a case of third time lucky.
Two Metallica members formed the core of the ceremony’s all-start tribute. Kirk Hammett and bass player Robert Trujillo were joined by St. Vincent, John 5, and Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk. And, yes, there were lots of guitar harmonies on display as they smashed through The Trooper.
As it was such a special occasion, Hammett’s guitar hero-adored Greeny Les Paul was wheeled out. John 5, unsurprisingly, played one of his many Telecasters, while St. Vincent, who was also on lead vocals, wielded an all-black version or her Music Man signature guitar. It featured red humbuckers and control knobs, and a monochrome Killers motif.
Jack Black delivered a typically impassioned induction speech. He handled backing vocals while wearing a Number of the Beast T-shirt – and fire-flecked shorts that Guy Fieri would be proud of.
“Has there ever been a band that has rocked this hard for this long?” Black had said. “The answer is ‘no.’ In fact, they’re not even here tonight because they’re rocking half way around the world, as they have been for the last 50 years.
“But what we do have is a supergroup the likes of which have never been seen,” he added.
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It makes for quite the guitar trio, but it could have been a four-strong cavalry on the night: Tom Morello couldn't make it.
“Got stranded by that FAA madness yesterday [when all flights across the US were temporarily grounded] and so I’m missing the Rock Hall,” he wrote on Instagram ahead of the event. “Congratulations to all, especially Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Wu-Tang CLan and Iron Maiden, three artists I’ve lobbied tirelessly to get their due.”
His post also featured a video of him and his son, Roman, shredding The Trooper to show he had learned his parts.
Taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday November 14, the 2026 edition of the ceremony saw Maiden, Oasis, Joy Division and New Order, and Billy Idol all get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Rick Rubin was also honored, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers pulling off a band-wide cosplay of their right-hand man during a performance of Give it Away.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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