Kiss honor Ace Frehley with one-off tribute set in Las Vegas – live review: “No matter what he said about me, Gene and Kiss, that’s family. Ace was such an important part of this”

The October 2025 death of original Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley cast a considerable cloud over last year’s “Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas,” a three-day destination event held in Las Vegas last November that served as a spiritual successor to the annual music cruises the “Hottest Band In The World” hosted and headlined from 2011 through 2022.

The “Land-Locked” event featured Kiss’ first live performances (one acoustic, one electric) since they completed their multi-year “End of the Road” farewell tour in December of 2023. As Kiss themselves proved in 2002 when they decided not to disband after completing their initial farewell tour, musicians tend to define “farewell” a bit differently than the rest of us, and in regard to the “End of the Road” tour, the word apparently indicated that it would be the last time to see the band a) perform in makeup, and b) play consecutive nights in different cities – although time will tell if that definition holds true.

That said, while Kiss fans who made the trek to Sin City in 2025 were excited to see their heroes return to the stage for the first time in two years, it was clear that many were still mourning the death of the original Spaceman. To their credit, the band realized this, and before they kicked off their acoustic performance, Paul Stanley addressed Ace’s passing before asking for a moment of silence.

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“We’d like to take a moment to think about somebody who’s at the foundation of this band,” he told the crowd. “We certainly had differences, but that’s what family is about. Why don’t we take a moment and think about him looking down on us – from [the planet] Jendall, probably – and let’s have a moment for Ace.”

From there, “Land-Locked” 2025 was off and running, and it became clear over the course of the weekend that, while they might have reached the end of the touring road, Kiss was still very much an active band. It therefore came as no surprise that they announced a second “Land-Locked” earlier this year, and smartly, the event advertised an “all-star tribute” to Frehley that would include “sit-ins” by the current members of Kiss – co-founders Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with their longtime wingmen Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

Serving as the tribute’s “house band” were the four musicians who served as Ace’s backing band for his last seven years – bassist Ryan Cook, guitarists Jeremy Asbrock and Philip Shouse and drummer Christopher Williams.

Unlike many all-star jams that sound great on paper but underwhelm when it becomes clear that musicians who’ve never performed together tend to sound like musicians who’ve never performed together, having a solid musical core who knew Frehley’s catalog inside and out not only provided a rock-solid foundation for the tribute, but also allowed the guest stars to comfortably shine. (Hats off, gentlemen.)

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(Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

After a short video montage of some of Frehley’s career highlights (including a clip of his legendary high-as-a-kite appearance on the American late-night television program The Tom Snyder Show in 1979), the four current members of Kiss took the stage to welcome the crowd.

“We’re here to celebrate Ace,” Stanley said, echoing his comments last year. “No matter what he said about me, Gene and Kiss, that’s family. Ace was such an important part of this… it was the combustible chemistry between the four of us that made the band what it was in the beginning.”

He then told the story of Frehley arriving at his audition to join the band wearing different-colored shoes and proceeding to start playing before another candidate – Bob Kulick, the late brother of future Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick – was even finished. “We wanted to kill him… but it hit me immediately that this was the band,” Stanley said, adding that the band’s immediate chemistry was “absolutely undeniable.”

Simmons then took the mic to tell a colorful tale of having to pull a passed-out, fully nude Frehley from a hotel bathtub before he drowned, and another of the guitarist nearly drowning a separate time before being revived by original drummer Peter Criss. “There’s no human being as unique,” Simmons said. “He lived by his own rules.”

(Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

From there, Simmons, Thayer and Singer left the stage, and the tribute’s musical program kicked off with Stanley tackling Frehley’s signature song – 1977’s Shock Me. Considering that the band continued performing the track live long after Ace’s departure with Thayer handling vocals, it came as no surprise that the performance was tight despite Stanley – who sported a striking blue Flying V – admitting that it was “unrehearsed,” and hearing him sing the song live for the first time was a memorable moment.

After a guest-free performance of the Unmasked power-pop gem Talk To Me, Fozzy vocalist and AEW wrestler Chris Jericho – fresh from his own branded cruise, and in town to play a set with his ’80s Kiss tribute act Kuarantine – and Night Ranger drummer Kelly Keagy took the stage for a rollicking take on Rip It Out, the track that opened Frehley’s 1978 solo album.

Sporting a mirrored blazer, Jericho brought to mind Frehley’s over-the-top costume from the Dynasty era, and his typically energetic performance and game show host-like demeanor kept the mood light and celebratory.

Philip Shouse, Ryan Cook, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Asbrock (Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

Kulick and vocalist Ron Keel subsequently tackled the 1974 Kiss classic Parasite, which Frehley wrote but did not sing himself. “What a great riff,” Kulick said prior – and he wasn’t wrong, as its sneering, driving syncopation still sounded Godzilla-gigantic after more than four decades.

Next, Singer and Night Ranger bandmates Jack Blades and Brad Gillis joined Frehley’s band for the Alive II studio cut Rocket Ride, which saw Cook switch from bass to guitar to create a massive four-axe wall of sound. Unfortunately (and to no fault of his own), Gillis’ mad scientist solo wasn’t quite able to cut through that wall, but the performance was still a blast – pun intended.

Following a solid rendition of the Dynasty cut Hard Times by Frehley’s Comet vocalist Tod Howarth and Keel guitarist Marc Ferrari and a snotty take on 1978’s Speeding Back To My Baby by Faster Pussycat vocalist Taime Downe (who told the crowd that his first-ever tour was when his band supported Frehley in 1987), Singer returned to the stage with Night Ranger’s Keri Kelli to cover Strange Ways, another track Frehley wrote for Hotter Than Hell. The song’s plodding, ominous riff sounded massive, and Singer’s vocals reminded the audience that Kiss managed to win the lottery twice by finding drummers with impressive voices.

Ron Keel, Bruce Kulick, Jeremy Asbrock (Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

With Shock Me having already been claimed by Stanley, it wasn’t immediately clear which song Frehley’s successor Thayer would choose to tackle – but his choice of 1975’s She was inspired. Sporting an alpine white Les Paul, Thayer once again proved to be a student of the game, and his harmonized solo with Asbrock was one of the night’s guitar highlights.

Simmons and guitarist Brent Woods – who plays alongside the bassist in his solo band – then delivered a strong pouring of Cold Gin, the first song Frehley wrote for Kiss. Beforehand, Simmons told the crowd what he said to Frehley after the guitarist was hired.

Philip Shouse, Ryan Cook, Tommy Thayer, Jeremy Asbrock (Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

“‘[If] you’re joining the band, you’ve got to be one of the limbs,’” he said. “‘This is Beatles-on-steroids, buddy. Everybody gets to be a star. Everybody’s gotta write songs; everybody’s gotta sing. So, go home and write some songs’ – and he comes in a few weeks later and said, ‘I got a song. What do you think of this?’... We’re going to do this song in honor of Ace. Ace, we love you now; we always will.”

For the grand finale, nearly a dozen of the evening’s previous performers – including Singer and Thayer, but noticeably, not Simmons or Stanley – returned to the stage for New York Groove, the 1975 song written by Russ Ballard that Frehley memorably covered on his 1978 solo debut.

Tommy Thayer, Tod Howarth, Chris Jericho, Brad Gillis, Eric Singer (behind), Christopher Williams (drums), Keri Kelli, Ron Keel, Taime Downe (Image credit: Bronson Marshall)

With Singer standing on the bass drum and Gillis “playing” his guitar flipped upside down, the vibe onstage was anything but serious, but one sensed that it would have yielded one of Frehley’s trademark cackles had he been there to witness it himself.

When Tom Morello inducted Kiss into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, he noted that Frehley contributed to the band “unforgettable, timeless licks across their greatest records.”

Regardless of how the group defines “farewell,” the chance to hear those licks performed live by so many people who shared the stage with Frehley was unquestionably a high point for “Land-Locked” 2026, as well as a poignant reminder that while Ace might have left this mortal coil, his legend is in no danger of coming to an end.

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