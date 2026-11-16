Red Hot Chili Peppers perform dressed as Rick Rubin at Rock Hall induction – and John Frusciante had an extra tribute on his pedalboard

Red Hot Chili Peppers cosplayed as Rick Rubin over the weekend, as the funk rockers inducted the superstar producer into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But the tributes didn’t end there, with John Frusciante also incorporating a nod to Rubin on his pedalboard.

Rubin, who has produced everyone from Slayer and System of a Down, to Rage Against the Machine and the Mars Volta, was the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award at the event.

After an induction speech from Neil Young, RHCP performed their smash hit, Give It Away, from the first of eight studio albums Rubin has produced, 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

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Frusciante and co., then, felt dressing up as the honoree for the performance was a neat idea.

It’s certainly in keeping with the band’s wacky ways – something which Rubin helped bring to the masses over the course of their longstanding and very fruitful partnership.

Eagle-eyed gear boffins, meanwhile, have noted that the inclusion of a Danelectro Back Talk reverse delay on Frusciante's pedalboard for the night is a nod to the influence Rubin had on the track’s guitar solo – a song that also references Black Sabbath’s Sweet Leaf in the outro.

Frusciante’s 1961 Fiesta Red Stratocaster was plugged into a 1987 Marshall Silver Jubilee amplifier and Marshall cab from 1960. Other pedals he used included and JHS Charlie Brown V4 – based on a Marshall JTM45 – and a Triungulo Labs WH-X V2, a recreation of an 1980s Ibanez wah.

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Red Hot Chili Peppers "Give It Away" Rock Hall of Fame Induction, Peacock Theater, LA, CA 11.14.26 - YouTube Watch On

Since Blood Sugar…, Rubin has been ever-present in the studio with the band. He was behind the desk for their one album with Dave Navarro – One Hot Minute (1995) – and has reprised the role on every studio album since. That includes the band’s two biggest records in Californication and By the Way, and their latest, 2022’s Return of the Dream Canteen.

His midas touch has helped thrust a raft of bands to huge heights. He was, of course, the mastermind behind Aerosmith’s surprise collaboration with Run DMC.

He is more than a producer, though. He famously tracked the intro guitar to a rap rock classic that includes a guest solo from Kerry King.

It was an eventful evening at the Rock Hall induction ceremony. Deftones teamed up with Peter Hook and Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry to play Joy Division and New Order classics. U2 had kicked off the ceremony, while Aerosmith and Run DMC brought it to a close.