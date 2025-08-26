“I have enough songs that I could put a record out right now”: John Mayer reveals where things stand with his next album – and why he's not rushing the process

John Mayer's Sob Rock, released in 2021, is the lauded guitarist’s most recent album – and while fans have been eagerly anticipating his next release, Mayer has just revealed why he isn’t rushing to share new music anytime soon.

“It's coming out of me,” Mayer tells People. “I don't know when it's coming out, but I've been going around making music, touring, making music, touring for a lot of years, and I think it would make sense at this stage in my life [to] just take a breather and figure out when I want to do it and how I want to do it. So I'm enjoying just taking it day-by-day and doing the projects I love.”

Mayer's outlook on his life and career comes by way of his experience with Dead & Company, whose 30-date residency at Las Vegas' Sphere wrapped up just last month.

“I have enough songs that I could put a record out right now,” he clarifies. “But if I put a record out right now, I would want to go on the road, and I just want to take a minute and practice this newfound going with the flow.”

As for what he's learned from the Grateful Dead members through their ever-evolving, decade-old partnership, Mayer told Guitar World, “The thing I’ve learned from Bob [Weir] is to let it breathe. And that’s changed my playing a lot.

“I feel like the two of us now have a very deep relationship, almost like a telepathic relationship. I know where I stand with him in the best of ways. He knows where he stands with me in the best of ways. And we don’t have to talk about it.”