The biggest bass gear launches of the month – from a Fender Mark Hoppus signature to Iron Maiden pickups and a one-of-one Spector

While guitarists are a conservative bunch, often stuck on fixed ideas about what a guitar should look like, bass players have always been more adventurous when it comes to embracing new technology and more radical-looking instruments.

While bassists have adopted headless designs, extra strings and active electronics, guitarists have largely shunned such innovations. If Jimmy Page or Eric Clapton didn’t play one, chances are they don’t want to know.

A glance at this month’s gear roundup tells its own story.

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Take the Beker Bass by Jens Ritter. Inspired by German pirate Klaus Störtebeker, its design combines sweeping curves reminiscent of a pirate’s cutlass, with fretboard inlays featuring a Jolly Roger.

We’re also lucky to enjoy astonishing diversity in today’s bass market. From the pop-punk-inspired yet distinctly original Fender Mark Hoppus Jag Bass to Dunable’s formidable Thunderclapper Plague Bass, featuring a 35-inch scale length and a Baphomet humbucker, there’s seemingly no limit to the creativity and innovation shaping the modern bass landscape.

From fresh takes on classic designs to boundary-pushing creations, here's our pick of the latest new releases worth having on your radar.

Fender Mark Hoppus Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass

The Limited Edition Mark Hoppus Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Fender has teamed up with Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus for a limited-edition Jaguar Bass with a rather unusual catch: it’s only available for 182 hours.

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Finished in eye-catching Guava Green, the Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass also comes with a pack of custom stickers featuring artwork by Phil Guy, aka ‘Burrito Breath.’

“Coming out of skateboarding and punk rock, stickers are such a huge part of everything that we do,” said Hoppus. “When we first got instruments, we spent a lot of time putting stickers in the exact right spot. It just makes it your own.”

Fender also added a custom Mark Hoppus neck plate featuring his “Hi My Name is Mark” octopus logo, which makes another appearance on the deluxe gig bag.

(Image credit: Fender)

Orders opened for just 182 hours, closing at midnight on October 29.

Spector One-of-One Rose Sparkle Bass

(Image credit: Spector)

Spector marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a one-of-a-kind NS-2 bass, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Finished in a striking Artisan Custom Rose Gold Sparkle, it features a neck-through maple body with chambered wings, an ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl crown inlays and a pink ribbon detail at the 12th fret.

The winning bidder also received a limited-edition Aguilar AG Preamp/DI pedal – all in support of breast cancer research.

Jackson Guitars Limited Edition Legend Series Signature David Ellefson CB V Concert Bass

The Legend Series ft. Marty Friedman, Scott Ian, Randy Rhoads, and David Ellefson | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

David Ellefson is well known for playing splendidly pointy Jackson basses.

Honoring the anniversary of Megadeth’s Rust in Peace, the Jackson Legend Series David Ellefson Concert Bass CB V reproduces the first-ever Jackson 5-string – built for the 1990 tour and the foundation of Ellefson’s signature lineup.

“Jackson basses have become an integral part of who I am and the music I’m known for,” said Ellefson. “They have always been the sleek, high-octane version of what I consider to be a great bass guitar.

“My original 1987 Concert bass gave me the freedom to fully develop my playing without limitations from the instrument. Their slightly smaller body and fast action made them perfect for my aggressive playing style.”

Jens Ritter Instruments Beker Bass

(Image credit: Jens Ritter Instruments)

Back in 2007 Jens Ritter released the Royal Flora Aurum: two flawless diamonds – totalling 3.3 carats – adorned the volume and tone knobs. And the nut? Carved from 10,000-year-old Siberian mammoth-tusk ivory.

Ritter’s latest boutique bass, the Beker, takes its name from Klaus Störtebeker, the legendary 14th-century German pirate. Yet Ritter also points to the rebellious spirit of German punk culture as part of its identity.

“It’s a tribute to those who choose freedom over conformity,” says Ritter. “According to legend, after Klaus Störtebeker’s execution, his headless body walked past eleven captured members of his crew, securing their freedom. The Jolly Roger inlay and 11 silver circles carry that legend forward.”

Other features include a black ebony fingerboard, a pair of Häussel BassBar pickups, passive electronics, a Ritter 3D bridge and Ritter BT tuners by Gotoh.

Fender American Professional Series

Exploring the New American Professional | Fender - YouTube Watch On

The huge range of artist models and special editions in Fender’s catalog demonstrates the company’s inventiveness when it comes to finding new ways to modify and repackage the seemingly evergreen Jazz and Precision. But when it comes to updating the core standard models, things must get a little trickier.

The latest changes to the American Professional line could hardly be described as dramatic, but they are significant, with a clear emphasis on player-focused design and performance. The bass lineup comprises four models: the American Professional Precision Bass, Precision Bass V, Jazz Bass and Jazz Bass V.

One of the most significant updates across the range is the introduction of Fender’s new V-Mod III pickups, custom-voiced to deliver improved string-to-string clarity, balanced output and touch sensitivity. Fender has also revised the neck profiles, with each bass model receiving its own specification.

All four instruments feature rolled fingerboard edges, while a redesigned HiMass Modern Bridge is intended to improve resonance, sustain and playing stability.

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Plus

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The Sterling by Music Man StingRay Plus adds two new features to the SUB Series: a volume boost for extra output and a three-way switch offering series, parallel and single-coil pickup configurations.

“We wanted to build a true workhorse bass that could punch well above its class,” says Sterling director Eddie Park. “If you need a lot from your bass but want to keep things simple with one instrument, this bass gives you plenty of options, with the looks to match.”

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Speaking of looks, the StingRay Plus also gets a matching headstock and block inlays. It’s available in four- and five-string versions, with a choice of Seafoam Green and Vintage Sunburst finishes.

Dunable Guitars Thunderclapper Plague Bass

(Image credit: Dunable Guitars)

Dunable Guitars has teamed up with Castle Rat bassist Charley Ruddell for a limited-edition signature model that’s based on the company’s Thunderclapper design, but with a few custom touches to suit Ruddell’s playing style.

The Plague Bass features a 35-inch scale, a black limba body and an ebony fingerboard with Mother of Pearl block inlays.

Another talking point is the pickup combination: a D-Split paired with a Baphomet humbucker. Dunable says the two pickups offer “the possibility of two very different but useful tones”, giving Ruddell plenty of options.

EarthQuaker Blumes Jr MOSFET Mod

Plumes Jr & Blumes Jr MOSFET Mods | EarthQuaker Devices - YouTube Watch On

EarthQuaker Devices has added two limited-edition pedals to its lineup: the Plumes Jr MOSFET Mod Small Signal Shredder and Blumes Jr MOSFET Mod Low Signal Shredder. Both take the existing Plumes and Blumes overdrive circuits and squeeze them into a more compact enclosure, with three clipping modes offering different flavours of tube-like overdrive.

While the Plumes Jr is aimed at guitarists, the Blumes Jr is the bass-focused option, offering more gain and a deeper bass response to help preserve low-end clarity. The original Plumes and Blumes aren't going anywhere, either – these new mini versions are strictly limited runs.

MXR Turbo Tuner

MXR® Turbo Tuner - YouTube Watch On

Odd as it may sound, the most accurate way of tuning a bass guitar isn’t to measure the pitch of the note, but to measure the thing causing the note – the movement of the string. That’s the principle behind a strobe tuner, such as the new Turbo Tuner from MXR.

“You play a note, turn the tuning peg, and watch the pattern rotate to reflect the actual motion of your string against a steady reference pitch,” says MXR.

One of its qualities is also low-end tracking, making it a great fit for bass.

Seymour Duncan Steve Harris Signature P-Bass Pickup

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has given its Iron Maiden pickup collection a refresh for 2026, introducing a new offering for Janick Gers alongside special collector editions for Dave Murray and Steve Harris.

The biggest change to the Steve Harris P-Bass pickup is the packaging, with every set now arriving in its own specially illustrated box with artwork inspired by the band’s visual history. Now you just need to decide whether you want the Steve Harris tone, the Eddie artwork, or both.