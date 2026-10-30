“Getting to hear something from Jimi that the world hasn’t heard before was pretty incredible”: An unheard Jimi Hendrix riff has been unearthed from the archives – and turned into a new single by Orianthi’s supergroup
Taxi has been brought to life by Orianthi and her Band of Gypsys-inspired trio after she was granted access to the Hendrix vault
Orianthi’s new Band of Gypsys-inspired power trio, the Power of 3, have unveiled their third single, and it features a previously unheard guitar riff from Jimi Hendrix.
The former Michael Jackson guitarist has teamed up with drummer Cindy Blackman Santana (Buckethead, Lenny Kravitz) and Prince bassist Rhonda Smith for a band that pays tribute to Hendrix’s firebrand psychedelic blues.
They’ve even partnered with the late guitar legend’s producer, Eddie Kramer, for their debut record. Taxi, their latest single, takes their Hendrix lore to new extremes.
The four-strong team were granted access to the fabled Hendrix archives for the record. During her explorations, Orianthi discovered a Hendrix riff that’s never before seen the light of day, and so Taxi was built around it.
The song starts with some city streets foley, and is immediately reminiscent of Crosstown Traffic, before a galloping riff takes hold. Orianthi is a PRS artist, but there’s a snapping, Strat-like quality to her tone here. And she unloads a pretty tasty guitar solo, too, with enough whammy bar fluctuations and personal flourishes to take it away from being solely impressionistic.
“Getting to hear something from Jimi that the world hasn’t heard before was pretty incredible,” Orianthi says. “The moment I heard that riff, I knew there was something special there and immediately started imagining what we could do with it.
“There’s something really powerful about the three of us creating something new around a piece of music from someone who has inspired us so much,” she adds. “It’s our way of honoring Jimi while making something that's completely our own.”
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The band’s self-titled debut album releases on December 11 via She2Music. Carlos Santana is set for a guest spot, too.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis encouraged Orianthi to assemble a Band of Gypsys-inspired power trio several years ago, and the project has grown legs since. The album follows two performances at the Raider’s Allegiant Stadium, where Nita Strauss just made her Alice Cooper return.
For many, the band is a better alternative to Eddie Kramer’s suggestion of using AI to bring more Hendrix material to life, just as the Beatles did with Now and Then.
The Power of 3 is out December 11 via She2Music and available to preorder/presave now.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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