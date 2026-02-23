“I can sing better; I can’t play guitar better”: Lucinda Williams on how her stroke has affected her guitar playing

Revered singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is dealing with the aftereffects of a stroke, yet that hasn’t deterred her from releasing her 16th studio album, World’s Gone Wrong – one that builds on the tradition of the protest music she grew up listening to.

One of her core albums was Bob Dylan's 1965 masterpiece, Highway 61 Revisited – a record that still serves as a source of inspiration, six decades later.

“I started reading about him and listening to other singer-songwriters of that era, like Joan Baez and Judy Collins,” the guitarist tells PBS NewsHour. “They were all writing these songs about social injustice and war. And I love those songs, and they spoke to me.”

Lucinda Williams channels earlier protest music era on new album - YouTube Watch On

Williams felt compelled to write and record this collection of protest songs – a “battle cry” for a world on the edge. “[It's] kind of a commentary on things that have been going on, and just how it makes people feel, and it helped me to write about it. That's why I write songs. Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I feel like the artist's role is to speak about what's going on.”

What was even more compelling was taking these songs on the road, even though she’s still recovering from a stroke in 2020 that left her unable to play the instrument that’s accompanied her throughout her career.

“I can sing better; I can’t play guitar better,” she said in an interview with The Guardian last year.

“But I’ve been blessed with two brilliant guitar players, Doug Pettibone, who’s been with me for a while, and a new one, Marc Ford, who was in the Black Crowes. It works really well, I can just concentrate on my singing. A lot of people have approached me and said that my singing was better now than it was before my stroke.”

Williams is set to join Heart on a North American tour, which kicks off on February 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

