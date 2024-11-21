“It would've been almost two hours to get home in traffic. I said to myself, ‘You’re here. Just write a song.’ Within 30 minutes, Pumped Up Kicks revealed itself to me”: How a ’59 Jazzmaster and capture-the-moment attitude keep Foster the People in gear

On their new album, Paradise State of Mind, Mark Foster and co. indulge in Chic-style rhythms over classic funk bass, disco strings, Kraftwerkian synths, and pure joy

Mark Foster wears wayfarer sunglasses and a black shirt as he plays a Cherry Gibson ES-355 during Foster the People&#039;s set at Austin City Limits, October 2024
(Image credit: Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic)

Mark Foster of Foster the People knows there’s a limit to chasing musical perfection. “It was really important in the recording process not to overcook anything,” he says about their latest album, Paradise State of Mind.

“For the last 15 years, technology has gotten us to a place where we can make music perfect. Everybody is obsessed with quantizing the drums and making everything line up perfectly. But I found myself listening to music from the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties over and over again. We tried to use some of the techniques they were using back then… to not fix things, but to let things swing.”

Bruce Fagerstrom

Bruce is a freelance writer of features and interviews for Guitar World and MAGNET Magazine among other titles. He's played guitar in numerous garage bands with much better musicians who sometimes laugh at his Ovation Breadwinner.