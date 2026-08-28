That time Yngwie Malmsteen shredded his way through The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “That’s a guitar legend right there”

If you’ve ever watched The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and thought, “this needs more sweep picking,” then February 3 2011's episode was for you. Because sitting in with the house band, the Roots, was none other than Yngwie Malmsteen.

The band, led by drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, rocked up the intro for their virtuosic Swedish guest. It provided a foundation for Malmsteen to strut his stuff like only he can, with a blur of swept arpeggios making for a fearsome opening gambit. As Ritchie Blackmore says, he’s a real speed merchant.

“That’s guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen right there,” Fallon enthusiastically cheered after one musical segment. He provided the shredder with ample space to fizz across his scalloped fretboard Flight of the Bumblebee-style.

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Elsewhere, there were tapping licks, trills, and pick slides, and every time he let loose, Fallon looked genuinely stunned.

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Fallon has a rich track record of putting the guitar at the heart of his shows. Last April, Jack Black made quite the entrance (but Kirk Douglas did the actual shredding). Ed Sheeran’s loop pedal masterclass and a Bryan Adams parody with Kevin Bacon have been other recent highlights.

And let’s not forget the time he proved himself to be a total guitar nerd and helped solve a feedback issue in double-quick time. It’s always a delight to see the instrument we all love in the spotlight.