Yep, you read that right. The Black Friday guitar deals have arrived early at Musician's Friend, promising discounts and all manner of exciting goodies to grab. If you’re in the market for a new guitar, amp, pedal, or that finishing touch for your home studio setup, and you can’t wait until the end of the month, then there should be something to catch your eye at Musician's Friend, with up to 50% off some products.

Now, most guitarists know Guitar Center as the music retail giant with hundreds of stores across the U.S., but many don’t realize Guitar Center also owns Musician’s Friend. Earlier this year, Guitar Center gave Musician’s Friend a serious revamp, relaunching it as the go-to online discount outlet for killer deals on premium gear.

So, with this being the first year the site is a new online outlet store, I was excited to see what sort of discounts would be available. With that in mind, I’ve taken a closer look and rounded up a few of the most eye-catching deals I could find.

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Musician's Friend Pre-Black Friday: Up to 50% off You don’t even need to wait for Black Friday to get amazing deals on guitars, basses, amplifiers, pedals, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Epiphone, Universal Audio, PRS, Martin, and plenty of other top-line guitar brands.

There are literally thousands of incredible deals in the sale, but, naturally, some caught my attention more than others.

My top pick from this batch is the Epiphone Explorer '80s, which is $140 off right now. In our glowing review, we said, "If you want a guitar to play all kinds of heavy music, the Epiphone Explorer 80s EMG is one that will let you do it with aplomb. From the eye-catching looks to the super-playable neck, it’s a great guitar for laying down precise metal rhythms and searing lead licks. It’s not subtle, but it’s not trying to be."

There's also $150 off the Guild Surfliner. This is a closeout deal, so once it's gone, it's gone. For me, the Surfliner is retro-cool, retro-odd, and all shades of unusual for Guild, but with tones that are musical, the ride is fun, and the price is seriously attractive at only $349.99!

Another closeout deal is a whopping $500 off the Schecter C-1 SLS. This is a metal monster equipped with Fishman Fluence Modern pickups, a lightweight Swamp Ash body, and an ultrathin C-shaped neck.

Musician's Friend hasn't been clear about when the sale ends, but my guess is it will run until the official Black Friday event takes over. That said, if you spot something you like, you’ll need to act fast before stock runs out.

Looking for more discounts? Well, head over to our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals hub for even more offers and personal recommendations.