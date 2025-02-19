“I cannot think of another guy that has been so tuned in with his instrument. I’m like, ‘How the hell is that even possible?’” Mike Stringer is one of the hottest metal guitar talents right now – and he has an unlikely hero
The celebrated Spiritbox riffer has singled out one of his biggest non-metal inspirations, and he’s dished out some serious praise
Mike Stringer has cemented himself as one today’s brightest electric guitar talents, having helped Spiritbox ascend to become one of the most celebrated acts in modern progressive metal.
Anthemic finesse, sledgehammer riffs and lithe licks are just some of the facets of Stringer’s playing, but while his style is firmly rooted in the realm of metal, it turns out the guitarist often looks further afield for inspiration.
In the new issue of Guitar World, when Stringer is asked about his non-metal guitar heroes, the newly minted Aristides signature artist had one name in mind – and he ended up dishing out some serious praise.
“John Mayer,” Stringer says in response to the question. “I know everyone mentions him, but I cannot think of another guy that has been so tuned in with his instrument.
“Seeing him play is like watching a master craftsman at work. I’m like, ‘How the hell is that even possible?’”
But Mayer’s mastery of his PRS Silver Sky and his guitar chops are just part of what makes the Sob Rock player such an influential figure across the music genre spectrum, as Stringer is quick to point out.
“Not only has he mastered his instrument, but he can write great songs,” he goes on. “It’s so rare to have a guitar player that can just get up onstage and totally dominate, and then have Number 1 singles.
“And his voicings are so incredible, so when it comes to left-hand stuff, especially, it bleeds into my playing, for sure.”
That Mayer – a guitar player widely revered for his blues/pop chops – can have such an impact on Stringer, whose own playing couldn’t be more different, is telling.
Not only does it speak to Mayer’s broader appeal and the fact that lessons that can benefit all corners of the guitar world can be drawn from his music, it is also a timely reminder of the importance of expanding your listening habits to widen your avenues of inspiration.
There’s a reason why many guitarists listen to pianists and saxophone players to improve their phrasing and musical vocabulary, and the same logic applies here. You might not be a fan of Mayer’s brand of blues pop, but there’s no denying there’s something to be taken from his approach to phrasing and soloing.
Stringer is clearly in tune with this thinking, and it doesn’t stop there: inspiration can always be found in the most unlikely places, which is why, as guitarists, it’s not a bad idea to appreciate genres outside of your own comfort zone.
