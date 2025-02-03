“A modernized take on an iconic shape”: Spiritbox’s Mike Stringer wowed metalheads with a custom offset Jackson. Now he’s turned to Aristides for his first signature guitar – a brutal, space-age take on the Jazzmaster

Aristides has announced Spiritbox guitarist Mike Stringer’s first-ever signature guitar – and it takes a leaf or two out of his Jackson Surfcaster’s book.

The modern metal riffer par excellence has flitted between guitar manufacturers over the years, with several Jackson and Aristides builds weaponizing his rigs for the studio and the stage.

His relic'd Jackson Surfcaster caught metalheads’ eyes when it dropped in latter ’23, prompting Periphery's Misha Mansoor to channel its energy with a custom-built baritone. Now he's brought the body shape over the future-minded Dutch luthier.

The slick and stealthy offset will be released as the all-new STX Series, built in total collaboration with the Spiritbox man and due for launch in the near-future.

Available as six-, seven-, and eight-string models, they most notably feature a multi-scale design augmented by the newly reconfigured EverTune bridge that Aristides and Stringer helped bring to fruition last year, marking the first time the rock-steady bridges have been compatible with slanty-fret guitars. Tremolo bridges are also available, as are standard scales, regardless of string count.

As ever with Aristides builds, they offer “in-depth hardware, electronics, and finish customization,” including custom Spiritbox inlays, matching the cover of their forthcoming album, Tsunami Sea, a pickguard option, and a new in-line headstock for straight-scale models.

“One thing Mike wanted was a new neck profile for the STX6, an instrument with different applications from a multiscale eight-string,” says Aristides.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The STX6 has a neck 1mm thicker than the 060, creating a wonderful middle ground between the 060 & T/0 This gives the STX6 a unique feel in the Aristides lineup that is well-suited to a wide variety of musical applications.”

Offering “a modernized take on an iconic shape,” Stringer underscores that he wanted the STX series to be a collaboration, rather than take a more traditional signature guitar route. That harmonizes with Aristides’ player-customizing approach to its builds in that each model is custom-made.

Each STX model provides “carefully chosen design elements and sleek ergonomic body style to you as a canvas to paint your dream guitar on”. Expect “a huge array of pickup options,” over 200 finish options, and a multitude of personalization options to be rolled out with the series.

(Image credit: Aristides)

Aside from its hot-as-hell looks, Aristides has also made a claim for the ergonomic benefits of the Surfcaster-like shape. It found the shape “helps keep your wrist in the correct position while both sitting and standing for reduced strain and increased reach on the fretboard.”

It's expected that Stringer's new custom Bare Knuckle Halcyon humbuckers, said to be the UK firm's most high-output pickups yet, will be available across the series.

It’s also a smart move to capitalize on the growing offset metal guitars trend – one that Misha Mansoor is well aware of.

(Image credit: Aristides)

“A lot of people are feeling the same way. They're like, ‘I’m covered with Superstrats and Strats, but I don't have an offset…’” he recently told Guitar World. And so, slowly but surely, the body shape is infiltrating the metal-minded stock of several luthiers.

Indeed, while Stringer's fresh pivot to Aristides may be difficult for Jackson to accept, it has continued the Surfcaster hype with a surprisingly affordable new model. And, as we noted at NAMM this year, it's increasingly common for artists to collaborate with multiple guitar brands. So, who knows, maybe we will see a more affordable Stringer Surfcaster down the line…

(Image credit: Aristides)

For now, though, prices will vary greatly between all Aristides STX builds because of the customization offered, but base prices give a guide to the final outlay.

The STX6 starts at €2,970 (approx. $3,050) for raw finishes, with the STX7 rising to €3,070 (approx. $3,150), and €3,170 (approx. $3,250) for STX8. Everything from the finish to the pickups on these guitars can greatly influence the final price.

Keep your eyes on Aristides for the full launch.