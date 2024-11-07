“Somebody in a trailer park was selling the body – at least it wasn’t a real body”: Nuno Bettencourt explains how his custom Washburn N4 was once stolen from a storage lock-up – and met a grizzly end

News
By
( , )
published

Bettencourt's OG Padauk N4 featured two distinct dark stripes embedded into the wood, which became crucial in its eventual discovery

Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 28, 1993 in Mountain View California
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Nuno Bettencourt is unfortunately no stranger when it comes to electric guitar thefts, having recently discussed the time his Washburn N8 double-neck had been pinched straight from the stage during an arena gig.

Now, in a new clip posted by Masters of Shred, the virtuoso has recalled yet another example of when one of his Washburn signatures was stolen – this time from a secure storage lock-up facility.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.